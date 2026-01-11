Defence Minister Warns Bandit Supporters: Tinubu has given us mandate to go after you

Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd)

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), has warned Nigerians and individuals still supporting terrorists, bandits, insurgents, and other criminal elements to desist immediately, stating that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given security agencies a clear mandate to go after them.

Speaking as the Special Guest of Honour at the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day 2026 Golf Tournament, held at the TYB Golf Resort and Country Club, Yar’Adua Barracks, yesterday, Musa said: “I call on all Nigerians to continue to support the Armed Forces and other security agencies and work for peace. Those who are still supporting bandits, criminals, insurgents, and terrorists must stop.

“They say the friend of a thief is a thief. If we get to the battlefield and you are found among them, whatever happens to them will also happen to you. It is therefore important for good Nigerians to provide the necessary information to security agencies.”

The Defence Minister said the Armed Forces Remembrance is not only to honour fallen heroes but also to celebrate those currently serving, assuring Nigerians of the military’s commitment to enduring peace and stability in the country.

“The significance is to ensure that members of the Armed Forces are not forgotten, that we appreciate all the sacrifices they have made, including those who paid the ultimate price and their families,” he said.

“It is also to encourage them that Nigerians love their Armed Forces. Working together, we will succeed. The President has consistently supported and encouraged the Armed Forces in carrying out their duties.”

In his remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, reiterated that President Tinubu has given the Armed Forces a clear mandate to ensure peace across Nigeria.

He urged Nigerians to promptly report suspicious activities, saying, “If you see something, say something, so action can be taken. The Armed Forces are always ready to respond.” Oluyede thanked Nigerians for their continued support, noting that security is a collective responsibility.

“We appreciate what the Armed Forces have done and what they are doing, but we need more support to achieve the mandate given to us. It is not easy to sacrifice your life so others can live, and we will continue to do our best to improve their welfare,” he said.

Earlier, the Captain of the TYB Golf Club, Brig.-Gen. Nichols Ashinze, said the tournament was one of several events lined up for this year’s Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day.

He added that over 100 golfers are participating in the tournament, describing it as a privilege for the golfing community to be part of the celebration.