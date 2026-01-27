APC spokesman, Felix Morka.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it cannot prevent politicians from defecting to the ruling party, describing the recent wave of defections as a reflection of confidence in the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, stated this on Tuesday during an interview on Arise Television, where he responded to concerns over the growing number of governors joining the APC, including the recent defection of the Kano State governor.

Morka said governors defecting to the ruling party were aligning themselves with what he described as a ‘resurging Nigeria’ under the Tinubu administration.

“What you see is governors who have decided to join our party to identify with this resurging Nigeria that this President is clearly positioning Nigeria to be,” he said.

He added that the APC welcomed new members and would not act as a barrier to politicians seeking to join the party.

“We are happy, we are excited about people who join our party. We cannot be gatekeepers to filter out people who want to join our camp. We don’t do that because it is undemocratic,” Morka said.

Addressing fears that the defections could lead to a one-party state, the APC spokesperson dismissed such concerns, arguing that Nigeria had experienced similar political dominance in the past without undermining democracy.

“The Peoples Democratic Party at some point in our history governed Nigeria with about the same number of governors,” he said.

“I was very active in the political world at that time and there was no spectre anywhere about a one-party state because the PDP had those numbers of governors. That’s not the case now, and I think we should not equate people joining our party with that mode,” Morka added.