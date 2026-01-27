Defection: We’re taking back Kano in 2027 — NNPP vows

NNPP Logo

The Lagos State chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) says the party will reclaim Kano State in the 2027 general elections, despite the defection of its lone governor, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party’s State Publicity Secretary, Mr Richard Benson, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

Reacting to Yusuf’s dumping of NNPP, Benson said, “Let him go, it will not affect us as a party at all. Yes, we are going to miss him, but it will not affect us as a party.

“I can assure you this one thing: come 2027, we are taking Kano back. Let him go; we are very sure we can take back that state, very sure and certainly.

“See, our stronghold is not about the government of Kano; it is about Kwankwasiyya as a movement.

“It is a movement that has changed things in Kano, and we still retain that stronghold. So, let him go.”

According to him, history will rewrite itself in the 2027 governorship election with NNPP defeating the incumbent ruling party again, as it did in 2023.

“Remember what happened in 2023. Despite all odds, all federal might and everything, we defeated the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“We will pull through. History will rewrite itself,” he said.

NAN reports that Yusuf had, on Jan.23, joined APC, with most of his commissioners and Kano NNPP federal and state lawmakers.

All 44 elected local government chairmen, their deputies, and local ward executives have also joined the APC.

Vanguard News