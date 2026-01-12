Defection: Jang denies calling for Mutfwang’s resignation

Jonah Jang

Sen. Jonah Jang, the former Governor of Plateau, has denied calling for the resignation of Gov. Caleb Mutfwang over his recent defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Jang denied the allegation in a statement by Clinton Garuba, his Media Consultant, on Monday in Jos.

The media aide said that the former governor described the reports making the rounds in some sections of the media as misleading.

Garuba particularly said that Jang was quoted out of context.

“The attention of Sen. Jonah David Jang has been drawn to a misleading report in some print and online media outlets.

“The report attempts to portray him as calling on Governor Caleb Mutfwang to resign following his defection from the PDP to the APC.

“For clarity, Jang was quoted out of context; At no time during the PDP stakeholders’ meeting did he call for Mutfwang’s resignation.

“Rather, he criticised politicians for leaving their parties to join others,” Garuba said.

Garuba said that the former governor called on the residents of Plateau to disregard such reports and continue to support the governor to succeed.