Death toll rises to 80 as US invasion of Venezuela sparks global tension

The death toll from Saturday’s United States invasion of Venezuela has risen to at least 80, according to a report by The New York Times.

The report quoted a senior Venezuelan official as saying that the casualties included both civilians and members of the country’s security forces, adding that the figure could increase as rescue and recovery efforts continue.

The invasion followed a series of powerful explosions that rocked Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, in the early hours of Saturday, triggering widespread panic and damage across parts of the city.

Hours after the explosions, US President Donald Trump announced on social media that American forces had successfully captured Venezuela’s leader, Nicolas Maduro, along with his wife.

Addressing reporters at a press conference after the operation, Trump said the United States would take control of Venezuela’s affairs until a political transition is achieved.

“We don’t want to be involved with having somebody else get in and end up with the same situation we’ve had for a long period of years,” Trump said, adding that any transition “has to be judicious, because that’s what we’re all about.”

He described the military operation as “an incredible thing to see,” insisting that no American soldiers were killed and no US military equipment was lost during the strike.

Meanwhile, Venezuela’s Defence Minister on Sunday reportedly rejected any suggestion that the United States would “run” the country, signalling resistance from elements of the Venezuelan state despite the capture of Maduro.

The White House, however, said it believed Venezuela’s government, now under interim leader Delcy Rodríguez, would comply with US demands following the operation.

Trump has repeatedly warned that Washington would take further action against what it describes as drug trafficking networks operating within Venezuela, noting that additional land-based strikes could begin soon.

In October, the US president disclosed that he had authorised the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to operate inside Venezuela as part of efforts to curb the flow of illegal drugs and migrants from the South American nation.

The weekend assault followed months of intensified US military buildup in the region, heightening fears of prolonged instability and wider regional repercussions.