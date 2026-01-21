Davos: FG targets less borrowing, more investments — Wale Edun

Wale Edun

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The Federal Government has said it plans to reduce its dependence on borrowing, invest more in the economy and rely more on domestic resources.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, said this while speaking on Bloomberg Television at the ongoing 56th World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, yesterday.

The minister’s remarks, coming against the backdrop of the Federal Government’s efforts to implement fiscal reforms and strengthen the economy, emphasised the need to focus on revenue generation.

He said while the country could access international bond markets, if necessary, the government’s priority was to mobilise its own resources.

He outlined the government’s efforts to raise tax revenue and strengthen fiscal sustainability, amid mounting global economic pressures.

Edun, who also highlighted strategies to reduce borrowing while expanding revenue generation, said: ‘’The issue now is to focus on revenue, focus on domestic resource mobilization. We’re hoping to rely less on borrowing.’’

The minister also noted that Nigeria remained open to international capital markets if needed, but said domestic reforms were central to the government’s fiscal policy.

Since taking office in 2023, President Bola Tinubu’s administration has introduced several economic reforms to drive growth and stabilise public finances.

They include removing currency restrictions, ending a costly fuel subsidy, and overhauling the nation’s tax framework.

Other measures introduced by the government include the tax reforms, which aim to raise revenue to 18 percent of GDP next year, up from roughly 14 percent currently.

Edun also noted that Federal Government’s policies target long-term economic sustainability, while reducing reliance on external debt.

According to him, these initiatives are part of broader efforts to modernise Nigeria’s economy and strengthen investor confidence.

Economic forecasts indicate Nigeria’s reforms are showing early signs of progress.

Recall that the International Monetary Fund, IMF, upgraded Nigeria’s growth forecast to 4.4 percent for 2026, up from an estimated 4.2 per cent in 2025.

IMF’s projections come despite weaker oil prices, Nigeria’s top export and major foreign-exchange earner.

It also noted that government’s reforms are expected to further stabilize revenue collection and support fiscal sustainability.

“The combination of domestic resource mobilisation and ongoing reforms underscores Nigeria’s effort to reduce debt dependence and strengthen its economic foundations,” the IMF had said.

Edun will use the Davos meeting to address investor concerns around policy consistency, inflation, foreign exchange stability, and fiscal sustainability.

Nigeria’s message at WEF 2026 is shaped by wider global realities affecting emerging markets.

The federal government will also debut its first-ever official national pavilion, Nigeria House Davos, launched by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Forum on Monday.