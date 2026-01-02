Customs, NDLEA intercept 30.1kg cocaine on Marshall Islands, flagged vessel at Lagos Port

By Godwin Oritse

Security agencies have disrupted a major drug trafficking operation following the interception of 30 slabs of cocaine, weighing 30.1 kilograms, aboard the Marshall Islands-flagged vessel, MV Aruna, at the Lagos port. The seizure was carried out through a joint operation by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Apapa Area Command and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).



The seizure occurred on the first working day of the new year at the Greenview Terminal within Apapa Port, Lagos. The illicit substance was carefully hidden aboard the ship, further showing the sophisticated tactics employed by smugglers attempting to exploit the nation’s busiest seaport.



In a statement by Isah Sulaiman, a Chief Superintendent of Customs and Public Relations Officer of Apapa Port Command, Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba, Customs Area Controller of the Command, commended the officers from both agencies for their vigilance and professionalism.



“This achievement reflects the strong inter-agency synergy between federal government entities and our commitment to intelligence-led enforcement,” he stated. “While criminal elements seek to outsmart us, our officers remain one step ahead, ensuring no smuggling attempt, whether disguised as import, export, or transit cargo, succeeds under my watch.” He stated



Comptroller Oshoba described the interception as a bold statement for 2026, reaffirming the command’s zero-tolerance policy towards illicit trade. In line with established protocols, the NDLEA has taken possession of the seized cocaine for further investigation and potential prosecution of those involved.



This latest bust marks the third major drug interception by the joint NCS-NDLEA team in recent weeks. Barely two weeks ago, the agencies seized 25.5kg of cocaine hidden in five bags aboard another vessel based on intelligence.



Recall that on 11 December 2025; 1,187kg of “Canadian Loud”, a premium and highly expensive strain of cannabis, packaged in 2,374 parcels across 55 bags and concealed within imported vehicles in a 1x40ft container.



The Area Controller reiterates that the Apapa Port Command remains steadfast in its mandate to facilitate legitimate trade while safeguarding national security.