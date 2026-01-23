Customs intercepts expired chemicals, forfeits container to NAFDAC

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The Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT) Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Friday handed over a 20-foot container of expired raw materials to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The acting controller of the command, Deputy Comptroller Bolaji Adigun, made the disclosure at a news conference in Lagos.

As part of efforts to protect public health, addressing newsmen during the handover at the command, the Acting Controller of the Command, Deputy Comptroller Bolaji Adigun,

said the command collected N147.2 billion in revenue in 2025.

Adigun mentioned that the command intercepted a 20-foot container laden with 440 bags, 25 kg each, of expired triple-pressed stearic acid with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N36.5 million, which was imported from Indonesia.

He said the chemicals were intercepted during routine cargo examination just weeks before their expiration date.

“At the particular time of examination, the product was about a month from expiration, and part of our guidelines is that if a product is about to expire, it cannot enter the country.

“The contents of the container were found to violate import regulations and pose potential risks to public health.

“So, it was detained and we secured permission to forfeit the container and hand it over to NAFDAC,” he said.

Adigun noted that the command intercepted a 40-foot container at one of the terminals named Joliz, adding that the items were falsely declared as zipped luggage but were found to contain empty suitcases with a DPV of N5.01 million.

“This seizure reinforces the command’s zero-tolerance approach to false declaration, smuggling, and other trade infractions.

“We are committed to facilitating legitimate trade, preventing smuggling, enforcing customs laws, and protecting national revenue.

“We will continue ensuring compliance, safeguarding public health, and promoting efficient trade operations at the terminals,” he said.

On the command’s revenue performance, Adigun said the N147.2 billion collected represents a 35 per cent increase compared to the N107.1 billion collected in 2024.

He said that revenue generated in 2025 significantly exceeded the command’s annual target of N109.4 billion.

Adigun attributed the success to improved revenue drive, enhanced enforcement strategies, and increased compliance among stakeholders.

The acting controller expressed appreciation to the comptroller-general of customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, and his management team for their exemplary leadership and for creating an environment that empowers officers to deliver results.

He also commended the dedication of the officers of the command and the cooperation of compliant stakeholders.

Adeniyi pledged that the command would continue to block revenue leakages and support national health objectives throughout 2026.

Receiving the expired products, the Chief Regulatory Officer of NAFDAC, Mr Ogunjimi Oluwaseun, commended Customs for their collaboration.

He stated that the consignment would be destroyed following a thorough investigation. (NAN)