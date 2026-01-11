Cult initiation: Police arrest 25 cultists, recover vehicle in Ondo

The Police Command in Ondo State says it has arrested 25 suspected cultists and recovered a vehicle and motorcycle during a cult initiation in Uso, Owo Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Abayomi Jimoh, the command’s spokesperson, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Akure, saying the arrested cultists were members of the Neo Black Movement (NBM) group.

Jimoh explained that the arrest was made on Thursday, Jan.8, after the command received credible intelligence from a concerned citizen that the group was planning to initiate new members.

“Acting swiftly on the information, operatives of the command were mobilised and deployed using intelligence-led tactics to disrupt the planned initiation.

“The operation resulted in the arrest of 25 suspects, drawn from Ondo, Osun, Edo and Lagos States, at the scene of the initiation.

“During the operation, one Toyota Highlander SUV and one unregistered Daylong motorcycle were recovered from the suspects.

“The arrested suspects are currently in police custody and have confessed to their involvement in cult-related activities. They will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations,” he said.

The spokesperson also said the Commissioner of Police (CP), Adebowale Lawal, commended the swift response, professionalism, and dedication of the operatives involved.

According to him, the CP said the command will leave no stone unturned in its sustained fight against cultism across the state.

He said the CP appreciated the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, for his strategic leadership and continuous support in providing operational guidance and resources.

According to him, this has significantly enhanced the command’s anti-cultism operations.

“The CP advises youths to shun all forms of cultism and emphasised that there is no gain in engaging in such acts, as they only lead to grave consequences.

“He reassures residents of Ondo State of the command’s proactive commitment to maintaining a peaceful and crime-free environment.

“The CP urges members of the public to continue to provide credible and actionable information that will aid the police in preventing and combating crime across the state.

Vanguard News