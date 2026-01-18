Cooking Gas: FCT residents express relief as price drops

Many residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have expressed relief over the drop in price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas.

The residents, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja, urged the Federal Government to sustain the price reduction, saying it would ease the financial burden on households.

NAN reports that one kilogramme (kg) of cooking gas now sells for between N1,080 and N1,400 across various outlets in the FCT, with NIPCO selling at the lowest price of N1,080 per kg.

Mrs Victoria Ahaneku, a civil servant, described the reduction as a positive development, saying it could have far-reaching benefits for consumers and the economy.

“ The reduction in the price of cooking gas will increase consumer spending power because they have more disposable income to spend on other goods and services.”

Ahaneku called for further reduction, noting that many Nigerians still found cooking gas unaffordable and had resorted to charcoal, which was also costly.

Similarly, Mrs Mary Olobeyo, a businesswoman, said the price drop was a relief but stressed the need for sustainability and further reductions to make the product affordable.

Olobeyo said transportation, storage, and retail costs also contributed to the price of cooking gas.

“The government at all levels should adopt a combination of infrastructural, regulatory, and diversification strategies.

“This can be achieved by investing in alternative transportation and distribution methods, such as pipelines and rail, to reduce dependence on expensive road tanker trucks, ” she said.

Aisha Abubukar, a Teacher, also welcomed the reduction but expressed concern over frequent price fluctuations.

According to her, the price of cooking gas is always unstable. What Nigerians want is a sustained reduction.

“ A further drop in cooking gas prices will encourage domestic usage and increase penetration across the country, she said.

Mr Adebayo Olurunfemi, a businessman, said that although the price reduction was commendable, it was not significant enough considering the prevailing cost of living in the country.

“ I commend the government for intervening and ensuring the issues at the Dangote Refinery and other depots were resolved, but more still needs to be done.

“The cost of living remains high in Nigeria with all sorts of taxes now, coupled with high rent, school fees, petrol prices, and bank charges, among others.

“Nigerians are still struggling daily. So the government still has a lot to do to make life easy for the people,” he said.

Charity Samuel, a public servant, also expressed satisfaction with the price reduction, urging the government to ensure further reduction to improve affordability.

“Nigerians are experiencing low purchasing power, so cheaper essential items like cooking gas will greatly help us.

“Many families rely on cooking gas because it is the cleanest cooking option. The government should ensure it is readily available and affordable to encourage wider usage,” she said.

NAN recalls that the Federal Government had assured Nigerians that cooking gas prices would normalise after rising to as high as N1,800 per kg in September 2025, following the strike by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Dr Ekperikpe Ekpo, had attributed the price surge to the industrial action at the Dangote Refinery and maintenance activities at the Nigeria LNG Train Four facility.

Ekpo said the Federal Government had directed the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to intensify monitoring of LPG depots nationwide to prevent hoarding.

Vanguard News