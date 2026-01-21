Communities show enthusiasm as APC e-registration generates friendly competition across Enugu wards

By Denis Agbo

A wave of enthusiasm has greeted the All Progressives Congress (APC) e-registration programme in parts of Enugu State, with several communities recording strong participation and friendly competition aimed at boosting enrolment and grassroots engagement.

The ongoing exercise was flagged off at Ugbawka Wards 1 and 2 in Nkanu East Local Government Area, Amaechi Ward 1 in Enugu South LGA, and Awgu Ward 2 in Awgu LGA. Party leaders, stakeholders and residents in the areas described the exercise as an opportunity to strengthen party structures and encourage wider political participation.

Speaking at Community Secondary School, Amafor Ugbawka, the Executive Chairman of Nkanu East LGA, Hon. Sydney Edeh, said the turnout reflected what he described as renewed public interest in governance at both the federal and state levels.

Hon. Edeh, who also chairs the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), attributed the enthusiasm to policies and interventions he said had positively impacted infrastructure development and local administration. He expressed the view that improved funding arrangements for local governments had enhanced their capacity to execute projects, while noting that the council intended to encourage active participation in the registration process.

He added that incentives were being considered to motivate wards and registration agents that record high levels of participation, a development that further energised participants.

At Awgu Ward 2, the Managing Director of Fontana Group of Companies, High Chief Francis Osita Nwobi, said mobilisation efforts had been smooth, attributing this to cooperation among community leaders and residents.

He commended the performance of the state government and noted that some community members, including those based outside the state, had returned home to support the registration exercise. According to him, past government projects in the area had helped sustain interest in the party’s activities.

Similarly, Mr. Gilbert Onuoha said the turnout reflected confidence in community leadership, while a diaspora representative, Barr. Smart Nwobi, said recent developments in the state had encouraged wider political engagement among residents.

At Amaechi Ward 1 in Enugu South LGA, party leaders and supporters also expressed optimism. A former commissioner, Chief John Egbo, said the ward aimed to record strong participation in the registration exercise and to remain active in future political activities of the party.

Former APC House of Representatives candidate, Mrs. Juliet Egbo, described the influx of new registrants as encouraging, adding that increased political participation would help broaden democratic choices in the state.

The State Coordinator of the APC e-registration programme, Chief Flavour Eze, explained that the exercise was part of the party’s internal membership update and urged residents to take advantage of the opportunity to formally register.

He encouraged participants to come with valid identification details to ensure a smooth process, adding that the party would continue to sensitise members on future programmes and activities.

Across the participating wards, the registration exercise was marked by expressions of solidarity and healthy competition, as communities sought to demonstrate commitment to party growth through active participation.

As the exercise continues, party officials say the growing enthusiasm reflects increased grassroots engagement in Enugu State’s political landscape.