Collective action needed over Kajuru kidnapping – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has called for unity and collective responsibility in addressing the recent kidnapping incident in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, urging Nigerians to refrain from politicising the tragedy.

Reacting to the incident, Sani expressed confidence in the capacity of the Kaduna State Government and security agencies to secure the release of the abducted victims, describing their rescue as an urgent priority.

“I have no doubt that the Kaduna State Government and the security agencies will work diligently to secure the release of the captives,” the former lawmaker said.

While condemning the attack, Sani acknowledged the security efforts of Governor Uba Sani, noting that appreciable progress has been recorded in tackling insecurity across the state in the past two years.

“Despite this tragic incident, Governor Uba Sani has been doing a lot to secure the state in the last two years, and his efforts should be appreciated,” he stated.

The rights activist stressed that moments of crisis should not be exploited for political advantage, emphasising that the immediate focus must remain on saving lives and restoring safety to affected communities.

“Working towards securing the release of the hostages now is the priority. Everyone who has something to contribute should do so, rather than play politics with the lives of the people,” Sani warned.

He further observed that criminal elements often target vulnerable communities, calling for sustained resolve and cooperation in confronting insecurity.

“Bandits and terrorists will always strike soft targets, and we must never waver or falter in our determination to defeat them and secure our state and country,” he added.

The Kajuru kidnapping has once again drawn attention to the lingering security challenges in parts of Kaduna State, with renewed calls for sustained collaboration between government, security agencies and local communities to end banditry and terrorism.