Cold room operators protest 300% electricity tariff hike in Benin

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY— Cold room operators in some parts of Benin City, under the aegis of Cold Room/Landlord Operators of Upper Lawsni Feeder, have protested a 300 per cent increase in electricity tariff following their transfer from Band B to Band A metering system by Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC.

The operators, through a petition written by their lawyer, Mr. Olayiwola Afolabi, SAN, addressed to Governor Monday Okpebholo, the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly and the management of BEDC Electricity Plc, described the hike as shocking and unsustainable.

According to the petition, the “intention to increase the tariff per kilowatt by over 300 per cent, from N68 to N209.50, is both shocking and financially unsustainable for our clients and the state, considering the current dire economic situation of the country.”

It added that the increase would force many operators out of business or plunge them into debt.

“Electricity units worth N50,000, which usually power our cold rooms for at least 10 days, now barely last for around three days. This hike is clearly beyond progressive as it has caused more harm than good to our clients, their customers, their families and the state in general.”

The operators appealed to the relevant authorities to set up a task force to review the tariff regime and address what they described as arbitrary reclassification.

Speaking on behalf of the operators, Mrs. Gloria Ahanmise and Mrs. Ehizogie Aiyevbomwan said they had operated in the area for many years, insisting that their consent ought to have been sought before transferring them to a new bandwidth.

However, reacting to the protest, the Public Relations Officer of BEDC Electricity Plc, Mrs. Evelyn Gbewen, said consumers do not have the option to choose their bandwidth. She explained that the classification depends on the facilities and level of supply available in a particular area.