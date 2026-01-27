COAS vows united alliance with Taraba in offensive against terrorism

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has vowed an unbreakable alliance between the Nigerian Army and the Taraba State Government in a renewed, all-out push against terrorism and other forms of insecurity.

He made this known on Tuesday while receiving the Governor of Taraba State, Colonel Agbu Kefas (rtd), alongside federal lawmakers and members of the Executive Council of the International Institute for African Ispense Security and Governance, during a courtesy visit to the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

Lieutenant General Shaibu stressed that the Nigerian Army remains resolute in its constitutional mandate to support civil authorities in maintaining peace and security.

Shaibu noted that Taraba State occupies a strategic position within the nation’s security architecture, given its terrain and security dynamics.

The COAS commended Governor Kefas for his decisive leadership and effective coordination with security agencies, describing the state government’s support, particularly the donation of land and provision of operational equipment, as critical force multipliers that have significantly enhanced the tempo, reach, and effectiveness of military operations in the region.

Reinforcing the imperative of a united front, the COAS emphasized that sustainable peace can only be achieved through strong civil-military collaboration.

In this regard, he appealed for continued partnership, specifically requesting support in providing stable electricity to the 20 Model Battalion, Sarti and 23 Battalion.

He noted that an improved power supply would directly enhance operational efficiency, combat readiness and troop welfare.

The COAS further called for intensified public sensitization across Taraba State, urging citizens to actively support security operations by providing timely and credible intelligence.

“Community cooperation remains a decisive weapon in defeating terrorists and other criminal elements,” he noted.

In his response, Governor Kefas described the visit as a demonstration of the relentless solidarity of Taraba State with the Nigerian Army.

He congratulated Lieutenant General Shaibu on his appointment as Chief of Army Staff and commended the professionalism, resilience, and sacrifices of Nigerian Army personnel, noting that their sustained presence has resulted in visible and measurable improvements in the state’s security environment.

The Governor also applauded the strong inter-agency cooperation among security agencies operating in the state and highlighted areas requiring reinforced military presence.

He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to deepening support for the Nigerian Army, including assistance with accommodation for deployed troops, as both parties reaffirmed their resolve to sustain a united, steel-hard front against insecurity.

Vanguard News