COAS reaffirms army’s commitment to peace, security in Plateau

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu has reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to restoring and sustaining peace and security in Plateau and across the country.

Shaibu gave the assurance on Tuesday during a courtesy visit to Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau and Gbong Gwom Jos, Jacob Gyang Buba, in Jos.

This is contained in a statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Appolonia Anele, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The army chief commended the Plateau Government for its consistent support of the Nigerian army, describing the state as a strategic partner and the home of the Armoured Corps.

He said that although security challenges in Plateau were complex, they were surmountable through sustained collaboration, effective intelligence sharing and the collective efforts of all stakeholders.

“The Nigerian Army will continue to deploy its personnel and resources professionally to mitigate security threats and protect lives and property.

“With collective commitment, lasting peace on the Plateau is achievable,” he said.

In his response, Mutfwang congratulated Shaibu on his appointment as the 25th Chief of Army Staff and wished him a successful tenure.

The governor praised the sacrifices, professionalism and gallantry of Nigerian Army personnel, noting that despite multiple deployments nationwide, the Army had continued to rise to its responsibilities.

He particularly commended troops of Operation Enduring Peace for their proactive engagements, which ensured peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations in Plateau State.

Mutfwang reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to supporting both kinetic and non-kinetic operations and called for sustained collaboration to address residual security challenges.

In the same vein, the COAS paid a courtesy visit to the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, where he reiterated the Army’s resolve to ensure that peace was fully restored and sustained in the state.

The traditional ruler appreciated the visit and pledged the continued support of the Plateau State Traditional Council, assuring that traditional institutions would intensify sensitisation of youths and communities to consolidate the peace achieved.

The visit highlighted strong civil-military cooperation among the Nigerian Army, Plateau Government and traditional institutions in the pursuit of peace and stability.

Vanguard News