Coalition to Tinubu: Redeploy Matawalle to insulate Defence ministry from politics

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Coalition of Nigeria Civil Societies Against Terrorism has urged President Bola Tinubu to insulate the Ministry of Defence from politics, urging him to redeploy the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

According to the coalition, such a move would strengthen public confidence in the country’s ongoing war against terrorism.

The Coalition, which stressed that it has nothing personal against Matawalle, said redeploying him to another ministry would not amount to condemnation but should be seen as a preventive and confidence-building decision capable of reinforcing the national security architecture.

Convener of the Coalition, Barrister Marvin Ibem, told journalists at a news conference on Wednesday on the group’s assessment of the counter-terrorism effort.

Ibem explained that the Coalition’s position followed earlier recommendations contained in the Assessment Report on the Ongoing War Against Terrorism in Nigeria, recently presented by the United World Congress of Diplomats (UN-WCD) in collaboration with the International Institute of Experts on Political Economy and Administration (IIEPEA).

According to him, the continued stay of the Minister in the Defence ministry has become “a growing source of public anxiety for most Nigerians.”

He noted that President Tinubu deserves the support of all well-meaning Nigerians in tackling insecurity, stressing that terrorism is not a partisan issue but a national threat.

He said; “Mr President, we respectfully call on you to: Act on the recommendation for redeployment in the overriding interest of national security;

“Such a decision will reassure Nigerians, strengthen public confidence, and protect the gains already recorded in the war against terrorism. Nigeria is on the right path. But this war cannot afford complacency, internal doubts, or divided trust.

“We reaffirm our full support for President Bola Tinubu and his leadership in the fight against terrorism. With unity, clarity of purpose, and the right decisions at the right time, Nigeria will defeat terrorism.”

Ibem further observed that Nigerians across the country continue to express fear, “not because they doubt the resolve of the Armed Forces, but because they are worried that internal weaknesses could compromise operational success.”

While commending the President’s overall approach to the war against terrorism, the Coalition said Tinubu has shown resolve, political courage and seriousness in confronting terrorism and banditry, pointing to the restructuring within the security sector, the strengthening of military leadership and increased international cooperation as evidence that he understands the gravity of the moment.