Champions League: 7 matches that could determine which clubs make it to round of 16

The final round of the Champions League group stage takes centre stage on Wednesday as clubs battle to make it to either the round of 16 directly or the playoffs.

Across iconic stadiums, traditional powerhouses, all eighteen (18) matches would be played at the same time, but seven heavyweight fixtures are set to shape the fate of Europe’s biggest clubs in terms of whether they qualify for the next round or not.

Hence, pride, and momentum hang in the balance.

Below are 7 crucial matches that might determine the top eight (8) teams and other sixteen (16) teams that would qualify for the Champions League play-offs.

Napoli (25th, 8 pts) vs Chelsea (8th, 13pts)



Napoli enter the Champions League final matchday on the brink, knowing only a strong result can keep their qualification hopes alive after an inconsistent campaign. Chelsea, sitting eighth, are better positioned but far from safe, with victory needed to avoid being dragged back into the congested mid-table scramble, especially given that Barcelona, Sporting, Manchester City and Athletico Madrid are trailing behind with the same point.

Barcelona (9th, 13 pts) vs FC Copenhagen (24th, 8pts)



Given the nature of the opposing side, Barcelona feel safe if they win this match. They are well aware that the likes of Chelsea, PSG and Newcastle all have tendencies to drop points. However, Copenhagen are coming into the tie in order to achieve one aim – win and escape disqualification. Should in case they win, they can leapfrog the likes of Napoli, Athletic Club, PSV to go play the play-offs.

Paris Saint-Germain (6th, 13 pts) vs Newcastle United (7th, 13pts)



One of the standout fixtures of the night sees PSG and Newcastle level on points and separated only by goal difference. With both sides firmly in the qualification mix, this head-to-head could decide who gains a more favourable route into the next phase — and who is left looking over their shoulder. The most unfortunate situation is that either team would leave the top eight (8) irrespective of the result should Chelsea and Barcelona win their respective ties.

Manchester City (11th, 13 pts) vs Galatasaray (17th, 10pts)



Just like the last edition, Manchester City find themselves unusually exposed, needing a convincing performance to solidify their place among the play-off qualifiers, especially as they face fierce competitions from Chelsea, Barcelona and Sporting for the top eight (8). Galatasaray, still within reach, arrive knowing an upset could dramatically reshape the lower half of the table. Given the way other teams are positioned below them, a draw might send them to the play-offs. Fairs.

Borussia Dortmund (16th, 11 pts)vs Inter Milan (14th, 12pts)



Dortmund and Inter clash in a direct battle between two sides fighting to avoid slipping out of the qualification zone. With just one point (and a team) separating them on the standings, this fixture carries knock-out football intensity, where defeat could prove costly, considering the difficulty in entering the top eight (8) and the danger in dropping out of the play-offs zone.

Athletic Club (23rd, 8 pts) vs Sporting CP (10th, 13pts)



Athletic Club must win to have any realistic hope of survival, while Sporting CP are chasing stability and a stronger finish inside the top eight (8), too. The contrast in urgency makes this a potential banana skin for both sides. Just like the PSG-Newcastle tie, both teams cannot afford to drop points at all. However, whatever result might drop one team in the play-offs zone while the other join the top eight (8) teams.

Monaco (21st, 9 pts) vs Juventus (15th, 12pts)



Monaco and Juventus face off with qualification firmly on the line, as both teams sit uncomfortably close to the cut-off. Juventus’ experience meets Monaco’s desperation in a fixture that could swing either way under pressure. The aim is clear – each team would be looking forward to ensuring that they do not slip out of the play-offs zone.

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