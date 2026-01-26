‘Carrick is not the right man for Man United’, says Keane

Carrick

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has praised the club’s improved performances following their dramatic 3-2 victory over Arsenal but insists Michael Carrick should not be appointed as the club’s permanent manager.

Speaking on Sky Sports after Sunday’s match at the Emirates Stadium, Keane acknowledged United’s recent upturn in form but played down its significance.

“Two great performances, but anyone can win two games,” Keane said.

“Even if United win every game until the end of the season, I still wouldn’t give him the job. I wouldn’t be convinced he’s the man for it.”

Keane argued that United require a more experienced and proven manager capable of winning league titles.

“They need a bigger and better manager. The size of the club and the challenges they face over the next few years, you want a manager who you feel can get them winning league titles.

“Are we going to sit here and believe Michael Carrick can get United winning league titles? It’s not enough for me. I don’t believe he is the man to get them winning league titles.”

Despite his reservations, Keane praised United’s display against Arsenal, highlighting the team’s composure and impact from substitutes.

He said, “Considering where they are and where they have been, they had a bit of swagger and calmness to their play.

“Two brilliant strikes and players off the bench had a big influence. You see the United fans in the corner, it’s a bit like the old days.

“Carrick’s done really well. Two brilliant performances. They showed real quality.”

Also, former United defender, Gary Neville, shared similar views, backing Carrick to remain in charge until the end of the season but calling for a world-class replacement thereafter.

“They played properly, with intensity. I think it’s right that Carrick keeps the job until the end of the season and then hands the baton over to a Tuchel or an Ancelotti, someone of that world-class ilk.”

Meanwhile, Carrick, who succeeded Ruben Amorim on an interim basis, played down the growing optimism surrounding his reign.

He said, “It’s only been 10 days, so it was never going to be perfect.” We couldn’t expect to come here and suddenly dominate the whole game and the ball. We’re just starting off, really. It’s a great starting point, but we need to put more layers on top, and we’ll try to do that in the coming weeks.

Carrick praised the players and coaching staff for their commitment, adding that the team’s collective effort and impact from the bench were encouraging signs.

“It’s a real collective feeling. It’s great when it comes together and everyone’s in it, and we can celebrate with the fans at the end. That’s important and it’s a big moment.”