Carrick emerges favourite for Man Utd interim role

Carrick

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Michael Carrick has emerged as the favourite to take charge as caretaker head coach at Manchester United, with detailed discussions ongoing with the former United midfielder.

According to sources close to the process and as reported by Sky Sports, further talks are scheduled with Carrick and his representatives today, as the 44-year-old is the leading candidate to take on the job for the remainder of the season. However, a final decision is yet to be reached.

Carrick previously led Manchester United in an interim capacity for a three-game stint following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sack in 2021, with two wins and one draw.

Over the last few days, both Carrick and Solskjaer have met with Jason Wilcox, United’s director of football, who is leading the process to appoint a new boss.

Solskjaer held face-to-face discussions with the club on Saturday about a return, but it appears Carrick is the favourite to replace Ruben Amorim, who served as manager for 14 months. Both former United players have met with the club’s bosses and made their pitches for the job.

Former England midfielder Carrick played 464 games in all competitions for United between 2006 and 2018, having been signed from Tottenham by Sir Alex Ferguson.

He has been out of work since he was sacked by Championship club Middlesbrough last June after two and a half years in charge.

The Red Devils hope to have an interim in place by the end of Tuesday following Amorim’s sacking last Monday, so that they can take charge of training on Wednesday and begin the preparations for the Manchester derby on January 17.