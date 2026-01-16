Calvin Bassey, best centre-back at AFCON – Chelle

By Enitan Abdultawab

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has singled out Calvin Bassey as the standout central defender of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Fulham defender featured in all of Nigeria’s matches at the tournament and emerged as one of the team’s most consistent performers.

His commanding presence at the back played a key role in the Super Eagles recording three straight clean sheets during the competition.

Bassey’s AFCON campaign, however, came to a premature end after he received his second yellow card of the tournament in Nigeria’s semi-final defeat to Morocco, which was decided by penalties. As a result, the 26-year-old will miss the third-place playoff against Egypt.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference ahead of the bronze medal clash, Chelle praised Bassey’s growth and influence, describing his performances as exceptional.

The coach noted that the defender improved steadily with each game and evolved into a leader within the squad.

“From one match to another, he kept raising his level,” Chelle said. “At this AFCON, he was outstanding. He did an incredible job.”

Chelle went further to reveal that he has a personal understanding with Bassey, challenging him to keep pushing his limits both at club and international level. According to the coach, his long-term goal is to see the defender rank among the world’s elite by the end of next season.

“If I’m asked to name the best centre-back at this AFCON, I’ll choose Calvin Bassey,” Chelle added. “We have an agreement that he must continue improving every time he plays, whether for Nigeria or Fulham. He works hard daily, not just on the pitch, and that’s why he has become a leader in this team.”

Nigeria will face Egypt in the third-place match on Saturday at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, with kickoff scheduled for 5 p.m. Nigerian time