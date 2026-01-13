‘CAF up to something?’- Nigerians react to Ghana referee for Nigeria, Morocco clash

As Nigeria prepares to face hosts Morocco in the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) decision to appoint a Ghanaian referee, Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea for the high-stakes clash has sparked widespread reactions among Nigerians on social media.

On Tuesday, CAF confirmed the officiating team for the eagerly anticipated showdown, which will take place on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at the Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium in Rabat.

Laryea, one of Africa’s most experienced and respected referees, will be supported by a diverse team of officials drawn from across the continent, reflecting CAF’s commitment to neutrality and officiating balance in major fixtures.

South Africa’s Zakhele Thusi Granville Siwela has been named Assistant Referee 1, while Souru Phatsoane of Lesotho will serve as Assistant Referee 2. Arsenio Chadreque Maringule of Mozambique completes the line-up as Assistant Referee 3.

The role of Fourth Official has been assigned to Samuel Uwikunda of Rwanda, who will oversee technical area conduct and substitutions during the match.



While some see the appointment as a fair choice, others question the optics given past controversies.

@MPKwarteng_ commented, “He’s a good choice looking at his officiating of the last AFCON final, even though I personally do not like it for the optics. He should just offer himself out for the good of the game and the aftermath of it, which promises to be the memory of his officiating prowess.”

Others expressed skepticism over CAF’s intentions. @xKingMikasa tweeted, “Nigerians’ closest rivals are Ghana and South Africa. CAF definitely knows what they’re doing.”

Meanwhile, @Daddy_cholo1 voiced concern over the referee’s suitability, writing, “We still got East African, Central African, and Southern African referees left at this AFCON, but you decide to give this official who, in my opinion, shouldn’t be at the helm of this type of game… I’m shocked. Shame to you, CAF!”

Adding a lighter tone to the debate, @ayoBDB joked about regional rivalries, saying, “No way Morocco thinks our internet beef with Ghana is real? They don’t know we’re actually siblings who are just playing on the internet. They think it’s like their beef with Algeria.”

The appointment has clearly ignited a mix of anticipation, concern, and humor among Nigerians ahead of what promises to be a tense and memorable semi-final clash.

Vanguard News