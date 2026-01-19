CAF to take ‘appropriate action’ after chaotic AFCON final scenes

Senegal supporters clash during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) final football match between Senegal and Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 18, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

African football’s governing body CAF said Monday “appropriate action” would be taken against “those found guilty” after chaotic scenes marred the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.

CAF though did not attribute blame to either Senegal or Morocco.

In Sunday’s final, most of the Senegalese players walked off in protest when referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded hosts Morocco a penalty deep into time added on of normal time with the match tied at 0-0.

A group of their fans fought with Moroccan security personnel at the other end of the stadium in Rabat.

Once the players returned to the pitch, Senegal ‘keeper Edouard Mendy saved the spot kick and Senegal went on to win 1-0 in extra time.

“The Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) condemns the unacceptable behaviour from some players and officials during the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 Final between Morocco and Senegal in Rabat last night,” read their statement.

“CAF strongly condemns any inappropriate behaviour which occurs during matches, especially those targeting the refereeing team or match organizers.

“CAF is reviewing all footage and will refer the matter to competent bodies for appropriate action to be taken against those found guilty.”

The Senegal players eventually returned after former Liverpool star Sadio Mane, one of the few of his team to remain on the pitch, remonstrated with them to do so.

Morocco’s Brahim Diaz, who had originally won the penalty, then sent his spot kick into the arms of Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Senegal went on to win the final with a brilliant goal from Pape Gueye in extra time.

AFP