CAF picks new referee for Nigeria, Algeria match

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has named Senegalese official Issa Sy as the referee for Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final clash between Nigeria and Algeria in Marrakech.

CAF had earlier appointed Omar Artan for the match but later reversed the decision following rising concerns over refereeing controversies at the tournament.

Sy is already familiar with the 2025 AFCON, having worked as the Video Assistant Referee during the group-stage encounter between Morocco and Tanzania.

His appointment is seen as a move to ease tension ahead of the crucial tie, with both Nigeria and Algeria fighting for a spot in the semi-finals.

Nigeria secured their quarter-final ticket with a dominant 4-0 win over Mozambique, while Algeria edged past DR Congo 1-0 after extra time.

Saturday’s showdown is a rematch of the 2019 AFCON semi-final, where Algeria triumphed 2-1 thanks to a dramatic late free-kick by Riyad Mahrez.

Kick-off is scheduled for 5pm Nigerian time.