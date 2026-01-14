Burkina Faso sack coach Traore after AFCON exit

Burkina Faso’s head coach Brama Traore arrives for the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) round of 16 football match between Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso at the Grand Stadium in Marrakesh on January 6, 2026. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Burkina Faso sacked their coach Brama Traore and all of his staff on Wednesday following their exit of the African Cup of Nations at the hands of bitter rivals Ivory Coast.

“The decision was taken after results well below what was expected of our national team at the continental tournament,” the Burkina Faso football federation leader Oumarou Sawadogo said.

Sawadogo spoke of “bitter disappointment” and an objective of reaching at least the semi-finals.

Burkina Faso, who also failed to qualify for this year’s World Cup, were beaten 3-0 by neighbouring Ivory Coast, who were defending champions, in Marrakesh last Monday.

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo struck the opening goal and created the second for Yan Diomande before half-time. Substitute Bazoumana Toure completed the scoring.

Burkina Fasio did beat both Sudan and Equatorial Guinea in the group phase but also lost to Algeria.

Traore, 63, took up the job in March 2024 replacing Frenchman Hubert Velud, who was sacked after a last-16 exit at the previous AFCON.