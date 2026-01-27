BUA Cement to expand Sokoto plant with $240m investment

BUA Cement Plc has unveiled plans to construct a state-of-the-art 3-million-tonne-per-annum cement line in Sokoto, in a $240 million project that reflects the company’s commitment to scaling production capacity and supporting West Africa’s infrastructure ambitions.

The new facility, to be delivered in partnership with Chinese engineering and construction firm CBMI, will bring BUA Cement’s total annual production to 20 million tonnes upon completion, reinforcing its position as a dominant player in Nigeria’s cement market. The agreement builds on a 15-year partnership between the two companies, during which CBMI executed projects amounting to 14 million tons of cement production capacity across BUA’s Obu and Sokoto factories.

Sokoto’s strategic location in Nigeria’s North-West, where it operates as the region’s sole cement plant, gives BUA Cement an advantageous foothold for serving both domestic demand and several landlocked neighbouring countries.

The project is integrated with energy infrastructure: a 700-tonne-per-day mini LNG plant under construction in Kogi is expected to supply clean, reliable energy to power the new Sokoto line, as well as existing facilities. The initiative reflects a growing trend among Nigerian industrial players to co-locate energy production and heavy manufacturing, enhancing operational efficiency while reducing carbon emissions.