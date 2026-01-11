Fire guts Ogun Free Trade Zone, homes affected

A major fire outbreak occurred on Sunday at the Ogun State Guangdong Free Trade Zone in Igbesa.

As of the time of filing this report, there was no official statement on the cause of the incident. However, a resident of the area said the fire was triggered by a gas explosion from a foam-producing company in the industrial park.

The source added that the inferno spread quickly, impacting nearby houses before emergency responders arrived.



Details later…