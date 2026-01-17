Borno ADC Transition Management Committee Chair, others invited by Police

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno ADC transition management committee Chairman, Hon. Ali Wurge, the embattled state party Chairman, Umara Bolori among others were on Friday invited by the Police Commissioner, Nasir Abdulmajid over the crisis rocking the leadership of the party. Sources revealed.

It was gathered that Hon. Wurge who shortly addressed Journalists at the ADC secretariat situated along Galadima Junction/Abbaganaram road in Maiduguri over issues related to his emergence, was shocked to see retinue of armed policemen surrounding the office, after which, he was told that his attention and other key members of the committee were needed at the Borno State Police Command.

Recalled that the party is hit by Intra-party party crisis over leadership of the interim management committee set up by the party’s national secretariat to oversee its affairs before the election of substantive executive council members.

Violence erupted at the inauguration of the interim committee at a destination in Maiduguri metropolis last Monday, when the state chairman of the party, Alhaji Kaka Umara Bolori, denounced the committee.

He reportedly, along with his followers, protested against the composition of the committee, saying that he would not legitimize the interim committee led by Alhaji Ali Bukar Wurge.

This protest turned violent, with about eleven party men and security agents sustained wounds.

Addressing Journalists on Friday, Wurge before his invitation by the Police said, it was not protest; it was an orchestrated violence against democratic order.

The Borno State chairman of the interim national committee, Wurge, fumed while denouncing the reported Bolori-led violence.

He recalled that thugs allegedly carrying out the orders of an alleged political despot “descended upon a legitimate party function with barbaric savagery, destroying eight vehicles belonging to our members and vandalizing a police vehicle, an assault on the very symbol of state authority.”

Wurge commisserated with the wounded party men and policemen, stating, “Your sacrifice will never be forgotten. Your wounds are our wounds.”

He described the committee’s legitimacy as ironclad established in full conformity with the ADC constitution and election guidelines, ratified by what he described as the supreme authority of the party’s national working committee.

Wurge also expressed shock over a threat by embattled Bolori to take legal action over the constituted members of the transotion committee, insisting that, is null a d void, because, Bolori was also an automatic member of the committee, being the State Chairman of the ADC in the state.

He therefore appealed to all and sundry to put off their differences and personal interest aside, as his doors would remain open towards rebuilding and repositioning the party to a greater opposition in the forthcoming 2027 general elections.