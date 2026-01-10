‘Been putting on fake smile for a year’: Boniface to undergo knee surgery

Werder Bremen and Super Eagles forward, Victor Boniface, is set to undergo knee surgery which could keep him out until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old on loan from Bayer Leverkusen has failed to find the back of the net in 11 games he’s played so far this season.

In a statement posted on the club’s website on Saturday, the surgery follows recommendations of team doctors from both Werder Bremen and Leverkusen.

“Forward Victor Boniface will be unavailable to Werder Bremen for the next few months. The 25-year-old will undergo surgery on his injured knee today, Saturday (January 10th), performed by Prof. Dr. Christian Fink in Innsbruck. This is the result of an examination by the knee specialist on Friday,” the statement read.

“Professor Fink’s recommendation aligns with the statements of the team doctors from Werder Bremen and Bayer 04 Leverkusen, all of whom were involved in this process. Victor Boniface agreed to surgery after the consultation in Austria.

“We are pleased that we have now found a solution and that Victor will undergo surgery. This provides clarity for all parties. Due to the rehabilitation process, we no longer expect Victor to play for Werder this season,’ explained Peter Niemeyer, Head of Professional Football at Werder Bremen. The loan agreement between Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen will remain in effect until the end of the season.”

Meanwhile, Boniface appeared to react to the development on social media. In a cryptic post shared on his X handle on Saturday, the forward wrote: “Been putting a fake smile for almost a year. But God knows why all this is happening. Grateful to God.”