Bombed Police Station: Ondo Obas decry attack, say targeted to disrupt peace

— Want perpetrators smoked out, prosecuted

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Traditional rulers in Ondo state have described the attack and bombing of the lpele divisional police station, in Owo council area of the state by suspected terrorists as sad and condemnable.

Th Chairman of the Ondo state council of traditional rulers and Olowo of Owo Kingdom, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, in a statement issued by his Special Assistant, Media, Sam Adewale, expressed deep concern and sympathy with the people of Ipele following the unfortunate attack on a Police Station in the town on New Year’s Eve.

Recall that about 30 suspected bandits riding on motorcycles attacked and bombed the Divisional Police Station at Ipele, in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

Only the police station was damaged. All officers survived the attack by the bandits.

The chairman noted that the “attack was clearly aimed at disrupting the peace and to spoil the joy of the yuletide season, a period meant for thanksgiving, love and unity among the people.

“Kabiyesi, however, gave thanks to God Almighty that no life was lost during the attack, stressing that the preservation of lives remains paramount and a source of relief despite the destruction recorded.

“The Olowo commiserated with the Kabiyesi Olupele of Ipele, Nigeria Police Force and the entire Ipele community over the incident, assuring them of his total support and solidarity at this trying moment.

“While appealing to the people to remain calm and law-abiding, the monarch, admonished all citizens to be security conscious, vigilant and proactive, calling on them to promptly report any suspicious movements or unfamiliar faces within their neighborhood to the nearest security agency or any person of means close to the authorities.

Oba Ogunoye noted that ” community cooperation with security agencies was critical to safeguarding lives and property, collective responsibility remains the strongest weapon against crime and criminality.

He prayed for divine protection over the people, security personnel and the land, while expressing confidence that with unity, vigilance, cooperation with Security Agencies and God’s help, peace will continue to reign across Owo Local Government Area and Ondo State at large.

Recall that the state governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has vowed to apprehend and bring to justice the bandits that attacked and bombed the divisional police station.

Aiyedatiwa said this after an emergency security council meeting in Akure, following the attack of the police station.

The governor said that all security formations across the state have been placed on red alert to forestall any further security breach.

He said that after the dastardly attack, “Security agencies in the state swiftly swung into action, forcing the assailants to flee.

Meanwhile, the AIG Zone 17, Ajani Musibau,has expressed “deep concern over the level of destruction caused by the attackers.

Ajani reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Nigeria Police Force, particularly the Ondo State Police Command, to ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice.

He described the attack on the Ipele Police Station as an unforgivable assault on the peace and security of Ondo State, stressing that the Command would deploy all lawful means to track down and apprehend those responsible for the heinous act.

The AlG, further assured that, despite the devastation, all personnel stationed at the Ipele Divisional Headquarters were unharmed, security measures in the area have since been reinforced, and adequate welfare arrangements would be made for the affected personnel while reconstruction of the station will commence as soon as possible.

The state police commissioner, Adebowale Lawal, lauded governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for his unwavering support to the Command, particularly in sustaining peace, security, and public safety across the State.

Lawal, assured members of the public that the Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, has intensified efforts to locate and apprehend the attackers.

He noted that additional operational resources, including Tactical Teams, Explosive Ordnance Disposal–Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) units, as well as units of the Police Mobile Force, have been deployed to the area to restore and sustain security.

He called on residents to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities to the nearest security agency, assuring the public that the situation is firmly under control.

The police commissioner reiterated that the ongoing manhunt for the attackers remained a top priority, and that the Command will continue to provide updates as investigations progress.