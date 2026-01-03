Benue Civil Protection Guard commander’s son killed in Makurdi

The victim

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Civil Protection Guard has been thrown into mourning following the killing of Yusuf Isa, the eldest son of the Ankpa/Wadata Ward Commander, Obeka Isa, in a bizarre circumstance.

It was gathered that Yusuf was reportedly attacked and killed by more than 10 unidentified armed men on New Year’s Day at the Wadata area of Makurdi town.

“The incident occurred behind the Police Barracks as the deceased was moving from his family residence to his private home,” an eyewitness said.

Speaking amid tears, the bereaved father described the incident as devastating, noting that the family was yet to recover from the loss of Yusuf’s mother, who died just a few months earlier.

He lamented that while many residents were celebrating the New Year, his family was plunged into deep mourning by the killing of his eldest son.

Alhaji Obeka appealed to the Benue State Government and security agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident and ensure that those responsible were brought to justice.

He said the pain of losing his son, coming so soon after the burial of his wife, remains unbearable and unforgettable.

The killing has heightened concerns over security in Makurdi, as residents call for urgent action to curb violent crimes in the state.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Udeme Edet, for comments were unsuccessful.