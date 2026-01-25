Battle For Awujale: Ogun speaks on purported suspension of Ijebu chiefs

•Title holder wants corruption allegation probed

By James Ogunnaike

Ogun State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, in collaboration with Ijebu Ode Local Government, has debunked reports circulating on social media claiming that three prominent traditional chiefs in Ijebu land have been suspended from the Council of Chiefs.

A statement jointly signed by the state Commissioner for Local Government, Ganiyu Hamzat and the Chairman of Ijebu Ode Local Government, Dare Alebiosu, described the report as false, misleading, and a deliberate attempt to create tension and disaffection in Ijebu land.

Those mentioned in the viral report include the Kakanfo of Ijebu land, Chief Abimbola Okenla, Lapoekun of Ijebu land, Chief Tunde Odulaja, and Madasa of Ijebu land, Chief Lekan Oshifeso.

The ministry and the local government categorically stated that no suspension has been approved or carried out by any recognized traditional institution or by Ogun State government concerning the named chiefs.

Describing the publication as the handiwork of mischief makers, the statement urged members of the public to disregard the report and avoid spreading unverified information capable of causing confusion or undermining traditional institutions.

Residents were further advised to rely only on official government communication channels for accurate and verified information on matters relating to traditional leadership and chieftaincy affairs.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Ijebu Council of Chiefs and Vice Chairman of Fusengbuwa Ruling House, Chief Adetokunbo Fassy Yusuf, has urged Ogun State government to thoroughly investigate the alleged corruption and take punitive action against individuals accused of attempting to derail the process of selecting a new Awujale of Ijebuland.

Yusuf made the call at the weekend in Ijebu-Ode where he condemned what he described as deliberate attempts by some individuals to disrupt the selection process by promoting the interests of certain candidates over others.

It is fraudulent for anyone to single out or highlight preferred candidates, he said, stressing that the 2022 Obas and Chiefs Law does not create any dichotomy among princes, as all eligible princes are regarded as equal under the law.

“As far as the Fusengbuwa Ruling House is concerned, we have done our part. But if there is any malpractice from our side, they should point it out. If anyone has soiled their hands, such persons should be made scapegoats. Equity demands clean hands,” the chief said.

Yusuf insisted that anyone found mismanaging or undermining the process must be held accountable.

Speaking on the suspension of the selection process, he urged the state government to clearly state the reasons for the action, noting that transparency would help ensure a smooth and credible process.

The high chief, who is also the Bagbimo of Ijebuland, explained that the process initially commenced with 95 nominations, which were later reduced to 86 in line with the provisions of the 2022 Obas and Chiefs Law, in order to avoid litigation.

The former Ogun State Commissioner for Information expressed surprise that after adopting the template set by the kingmakers, certain names were allegedly highlighted while some Otunbas were disqualified, an action he described as “porous and reckless.”