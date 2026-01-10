Bandits invade Niger community, kill four, rustle cattle

File image for illustration.

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna – Again, bandits have struck in a community in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, killing four villagers and rustling an unspecified number of cattle.

This is coming barely one week after gunmen invaded Kasuwan Deji in the same Borgu LGA where 42 persons were killed.

The latest incident occurred at about 11 pm on Friday when the villagers had retired to bed and were therefore caught unaware.

The community where the incident occurred is said to be a mining area (Wawa) that had been operating illegally for some time.

A dependable source from the community who spoke to our correspondent said the attackers seemed to have a main target and went straight to accomplish their dastardly act.

“They were armed with sophisticated weapons and invaded the village and targeted the victims before rustling their cattle.

“The victims were identified as controlling many cattle in the area and were therefore the main targets of the bandits.

“They went straight to their victims and killed them in their houses. They came purposely because of them, they were the target and they accomplished their target unhindered.

“All the cattle that were stolen were moved towards the Kainji Lake National Park Forest in Borgu Sector that night,” the impeccable source revealed.

The Kainji Park had been the hideout for the bandits in the past few months where they had been operating at will unabated.

Chairman of Borgu LGA, Abdullahi Nasiru, who confirmed the incident, said his council is under siege from terrorists, and called for the intensification of security patrols around communities being attacked.

“There is an urgent need to secure the National Park which has become an abode for the criminals and this is why there should be an enhanced collaboration between security agencies, park rangers and local vigilante groups in order to enhance security in the area and secure the life and property of the innocent people in the area,” he said.