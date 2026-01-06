Bandits abduct veteran photojournalist in Kaduna community, heighten residents’ fears

…Police say rescue efforts ongoing

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Suspected bandits have abducted a veteran photojournalist, Malam Umar Usman Iyale, in Danhonu II community, Millennium City, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, heightening fear and tension among residents.

Malam Umar, a retired staff member of Africa Independent Television (AIT), Kaduna Station, and formerly of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Kaduna, was reportedly kidnapped from his residence at about 9:00 p.m. on Monday, according to community sources.

Residents said the assailants carried out the operation quietly but in a coordinated manner, gaining access to the compound at a time when some members of the journalist’s family were not at home.

A community source disclosed that the gunmen initially demanded money from the victim and, upon discovering he had none, forcibly whisked him away to an unknown destination.

The abduction has heightened anxiety in the area, particularly given Malam Umar’s age and reported health challenges. Residents described him as elderly and in fragile health.

“He is not someone who can withstand hardship for long. Everyone here is deeply worried about his safety,” a resident said.

Another community leader lamented what he described as a recurring wave of kidnappings in the area, noting that repeated attacks have forced many residents and landlords to abandon their homes, thereby stalling development in the community.

The incident has also revived memories of the July 2024 abduction of two journalists from the same community — the current Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State Council, AbdulGafar Alabelewe of The Nation newspaper, and AbdulRaheem Aodu of Blueprint newspaper — who were kidnapped alongside members of their families.

Residents called on security agencies to take more decisive and sustained action to curb the activities of criminal gangs, stressing that ongoing efforts under the Kaduna Peace Model must be strengthened to address persistent pockets of kidnapping.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the incident and assured the public that rescue efforts are underway.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Muhammad, had immediately deployed a team of operatives to track the perpetrators and ensure the safe rescue of Malam Umar Usman Iyale.

“We are making concerted efforts to rescue the victim unhurt,” the police spokesman said.