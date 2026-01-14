Banditry: FG, Niger Govt order illegal occupants to vacate Kainji National Park ahead of major security operation

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna – The Federal and Niger State governments have commenced plans for a major security operation aimed at flushing out terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements occupying the Kainji National Park forests and other hideouts in Niger State.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago disclosed this on Tuesday during a condolence visit to the Emir of Borgu, Alhaji Muhammad Haliru Dantoro, following the recent killing of more than 42 villagers and the continued attacks by bandits in parts of the emirate.

According to the governor, security agencies will also intensify operations in other suspected hideouts within Borgu and Agwara Local Government Areas, as part of a coordinated effort to reclaim the forests and restore peace to the affected communities.

Governor Bago announced that illegal occupants of the Kainji National Park have been given two months to vacate the forest, while residents of villages and hamlets located in and around the forest areas have been directed to relocate within two weeks to avoid possible collateral damage during the operation.

“I call on the people living in and around the forest area to vacate within the next two weeks to avoid collateral damage,” the governor said. “My administration, in collaboration with the Federal Government, is determined to clear the forest, flush out criminals who are using Kainji Lake and its surroundings as camps, and make the area habitable again for our people.”

The governor, however, did not disclose details of relocation arrangements for affected residents.

Bago linked the persistent insecurity in the area to the activities of informants within some communities, warning that such collaborators would be identified and dealt with in accordance with the law.

He urged residents of the emirate to cooperate with security agencies and government at all levels, stressing that community support was critical to ending banditry and other criminal activities in the area.

“The security challenges being experienced, especially within the emirate, can be overcome if residents rise to their responsibility and work closely with security agencies,” he said.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, who hails from the area, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to tackling insecurity in Niger State and across the country.

He called on residents to support government efforts and endorsed the temporary relocation of communities from high-risk zones, noting that such measures would enable security forces to reclaim the forests for future community use.

“It will be a welcome development if concrete actions are taken to relocate the people while the forest is secured and eventually redeployed for community benefit,” he said.

In his response, the Emir of Borgu, Alhaji Muhammad Haliru Dantoro, thanked the governor for the visit and pledged the full support of the emirate council in efforts to restore peace.

He described the security of lives and property as paramount and assured that traditional institutions would work closely with government and security agencies to achieve lasting peace in the area.

Recent reports indicate that attacks and abductions in Borgu and Agwara Local Government Areas have claimed no fewer than 60 lives in recent months, with cattle rustled, houses burnt and food supplies looted.

The area has also witnessed high-profile incidents, including the abduction of over 200 pupils, students and teachers from St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary School, Papiri, in Agwara Local Government Area, a few months ago.