Ban on sachet alcohol stands until law changes – NAFDAC DG insists

Adeyeye

By Chioma Obinna

Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Professor Christianah Adeyeye, on Friday reaffirmed the agency’s firm stance on the ban of alcohol in sachets and small bottles, stressing that there will be “no going back unless a legislative or legal directive allows otherwise.”

Adeyeye spoke during an impromptu press briefing following a protest by alcohol manufacturers at NAFDAC’s Isolo office, Lagos.

The protesters arrived in white buses carrying placards, urging the agency to reconsider its position. They also argued that the ban could lead to job losses and economic hardship.

Adeyeye, who earlier addressed leaders of the protesters, told journalists that the move to enforce the ban was not a punishment but a necessary public health intervention.

“Children are not small adults. Their physiological systems cannot handle alcohol, and early exposure significantly increases the risk of disease, addiction, and social harm. This is why we cannot compromise on enforcement,” she said.

Adeyeye explained that adults may choose to drink responsibly, but the small, highly concentrated sachets of alcohol are easily accessible to children and young people, and have become a major driver of alcohol-related health and social problems, including road accidents, addiction and crime.

The NAFDAC DG recalled that the ban is in line with global health standards and Nigeria’s commitment under SDG 3.5, which seeks to reduce the harmful use of alcohol. She emphasised that the agency had given manufacturers five years, plus an additional one-year moratorium, to adjust their production and business plans, and that the enforcement now is the culmination of that process.

“We are not banning alcohol,” she stressed. “Producers still have their licenses to manufacture larger volumes. What we are stopping is the production of small, highly concentrated sachets that put children and the public at risk.”

She also addressed concerns about enforcement in markets and workplaces.

“We are considerate in our approach. We do not want to penalise market women or others who unknowingly sell these products. Our focus is on licensed producers who continue to manufacture these dangerous sachets. Once we stop production, the current volumes in circulation will gradually disappear.”

Adeyeye also highlighted the wider social consequences of early and easy access to alcohol. “Children exposed to alcohol early are more likely to develop substance abuse problems, suffer from chronic health issues, and engage in risky behaviours. Even adults consuming high volumes can face severe liver damage and other health risks,” she said.

Adeyeye appealed to parents, religious bodies and communities to support enforcement efforts and ensure children are not exposed to alcohol. “No Nigerian has the right to make money at the expense of another person’s health. Everyone must cooperate to reduce the burden of alcohol-related harm in our society,” she said.

Earlier, NAFDAC’s Enforcement Director, Mr. Martins Iluyomade, further warned that the agency is prepared to take action against those who attempt to circumvent the ban. “We have intelligence reports of individuals and groups trying to destabilise enforcement for profit. Alcohol is a psychoactive substance. It is our duty to protect public health,” he said.