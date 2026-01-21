Awujale stool: DSS summons nominees as kingmakers cancel meet-and-greet

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Awujale Kingmakers’ Council has cancelled a planned meet-and-greet with Awujale nominees earlier scheduled for the Awujale Palace, directing the nominees to report to the Department of State Services (DSS) office in Ijebu-Ode.

The development was conveyed in a letter dated January 20, 2026, and addressed to the Olórí Ẹbí of Fusengbuwa, Otunba Lateef Owoyemi; his deputy, Otunba Dokun Ajidagba; and Chief Prof. Fassy Yusuf.

According to the letter, all Awujale nominees were instructed to present themselves at the DSS office located along NTA Road, beside the State Psychiatric Hospital, off Igbeba Road, Ijebu-Ode, by 11:00 a.m. prompt.

The letter read in part: “We write to formally inform you that the meet-and-greet earlier scheduled for this morning at the Aafin Awujale has been cancelled.”

It further stated: “Accordingly, the Awujale nominees are hereby directed to report to the Department of State Services (DSS) office located at State Security Service (SSS), along NTA Road, beside the State Psychiatric Hospital, off Igbeba Road, Ijebu-Ode at 11:00 a.m. prompt.”

The council added: “We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this change may cause. Kindly ensure that all concerned nominees are punctual and comply strictly with this directive.”

The letter was signed by the Secretary of the Awujale Kingmakers’ Council, Chief Ayotunde Ola Odulaja, who urged all nominees to comply strictly with the directive.

The development is coming amid ongoing traditional processes surrounding the Awujale stool in Ijebuland.

Why we summoned Awujale nominees – DSS

Meanwhile, a source familiar with the matter clarified that about 96 individuals reportedly required by the Fusengbuwa family were initially expected to participate in the screening process by the kingmakers at the palace.

The source explained: “Those individuals were expected to participate in the process and were present at the palace for screening by the kingmakers. It is important this is clearly understood.”

The source further stressed that the DSS did not halt the exercise, saying: “It is important to clarify that the exercise was not placed on hold by the DSS or any security agency. Rather, the State government, through an official circular already in the public domain, directed that the exercise be suspended.”

According to the clarification, the nominees were initially scheduled to visit the DSS for profiling as part of standard security vetting.

“Before the postponement of the palace screening, the nominees were expected to visit the DSS office for profiling. This profiling is a prerequisite for comprehensive vetting and involves filling forms to obtain information necessary to vet all communities involved,” the source said.

The profiling exercise, which was to span several days, was reportedly suspended following another circular from the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs halting all Awujale succession-related activities.

“Consequently, higher authorities within the DSS directed that the profiling exercise be suspended as well. This explains why some nominees were seen around without the exercise proceeding,” the source added.

The source cautioned against misinformation, stating: “The DSS should not be associated with any false narrative. The suspension was a government decision, not an action initiated by the DSS.”

He added: “There is no intention to gag the press or restrict lawful reporting. Our only concern is accuracy and the avoidance of misinformation.”

In summary, the suspension of activities surrounding the Awujale stool, including the DSS profiling, was a directive of the state government and not a unilateral action by the security agency.