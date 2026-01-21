Awujale selection: We’re consulting with govt – Kuku

Sonny Kuku

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Chairman of the Awujale Interregnum Council and Head of Kingmakers, Chief Sonny Kuku, on Wednesday said the kingmakers are in touch with the state government to resolve the reasons behind the suspension of the selection of the new Awujale of Ijebuland.

Chief Kuku said the kingmakers received a message from the government indicating that the process of selecting the Awujale should be put on hold, stressing that the exact reason for the suspension remains unclear to them.

Speaking with journalists in Ijebu-Ode, Chief Kuku assured that consultations are ongoing to resolve the matter swiftly.

Why we suspended Awujale selection process – Ogun govt

The state government, through a letter dated January 20, 2026, signed by the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat, and addressed to the Chairman of Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area, ordered the immediate suspension of the ongoing process for the selection of a new Awujale of Ijebuland, citing rising tensions, petitions and security concerns surrounding the exercise.

The government noted that the stature of the throne was further elevated by the late Awujale, Oba Sikiru Adetona, who reigned for an unprecedented 65 years.

According to the Commissioner, the importance of the stool and the legacy of the immediate past monarch have placed the current selection process under intense public scrutiny.

“The Awujale stool is a foremost stool in Yoruba land generally and in Ogun State particularly. The stature of the immediate past Awujale, Oba Sikiru Adetona; who reigned for sixty-five years significantly enhanced the modern esteem and prestige of the stool,” Hamzat stated.

He disclosed that the state government had received “several petitions, reports from security agencies and other key stakeholders” in relation to the ongoing selection process, prompting the need for urgent intervention.

“In order to maintain public order, protect the integrity of the process, and maintain the veneration of the stool, it has become imperative to halt the selection process for the stool at this time,” the Commissioner said.

Hamzat explained that the decision was taken in line with the provisions of the Obas and Chiefs’ Law of Ogun State, 2021, which empowers the state government to intervene where necessary.

“Government has had due regard to the provisions of the Obas and Chiefs’ Law of Ogun State, 2021, which empower it to set aside an appointment if the Executive Council is satisfied that it is in the interest of peace, order and good government to do so,” he noted.

He added that the state chose to act proactively to forestall a breakdown of law and order.

“Given the reports at its disposal, government has elected to act proactively without further delay in the interest of peace, order and good government by halting the process in its entirety,” Hamzat said.

The Commissioner directed the Chairman of Ijebu-Ode Local Government to immediately convey the government’s decision to the Awujale Kingmakers Council and the Fusengbuwa Ruling House.

“The Fusengbuwa Ruling House, in particular, should be advised to await further directives regarding the selection process,” the letter stated.

The development is expected to temporarily pause activities surrounding the highly anticipated succession to the Awujale throne, as stakeholders await further guidance from the state government.

Our correspondent, who was in Ijebu-Ode, observed that there was a security beef-up at the Awujale palace, where security operatives, including police, NSCDC, and Amotekun Corps, were stationed.

Recall that the Fusengbuwa ruling house had on Monday, 12 January, 2026 held the nomination meeting for the exalted throne of Awujale, in which a total of 94 princes and one princess signified interest in occupying the throne.

The Fusengbuwa ruling on Monday, 19 January 2026, handed over Ghana-Must-Go bags containing credentials of all the princes and princess contesting for the throne of Awujale to the kingmakers, led by the Ogbeni Oja of Ijebuland, Chief Kuku, for the selection process to commence.

While confirming that the ongoing process to select a new Awujale has been temporarily halted following a directive from the state government, Chief Kuku disclosed that the succession process had already commenced before the interruption, with the ruling house submitting between 86 and 95 names for consideration.

He clarified that only about 86 applications were deemed valid due to incomplete documentation submitted by some candidates.

“The kingmakers have already started work, and once we do, everything takes place within that enclave. We are being very careful not to say or do anything that could bias the process,” he said.

According to the council chairman, the kingmakers received a message from the government indicating that the process should be put on hold. While the exact reason for the decision remains unclear, he assured that consultations are ongoing to resolve the matter swiftly.

“At the moment, we do not know why the process was halted, but we are in touch with the government to understand the situation. We will do our best to ensure that the process resumes because critical stakeholders are waiting,” he added.

Chief Kuku emphasised the sensitive nature of the assignment before the kingmakers, noting that their responsibility demands discretion and caution.

He expressed confidence that the government, like the kingmakers, is committed to ensuring a peaceful and credible outcome.

Addressing rumours of alleged government interference, the head of the kingmakers dismissed such claims, stating that the government does not participate in the deliberations of the council.

“In situations like this, rumors are inevitable. The government does not sit with the kingmakers, and we do not work with them directly during our deliberations. If there is any attempt at imposition, we will not tolerate it and we will inform the public. As of now, nothing of that sort has happened,” he said.

Chief Kuku also reacted to the presence of security agencies around the palace, which had been barricaded, clarifying that the move was not intended to influence the process.

“The palace is a symbol of the people. The barricade simply indicates that the process is in abeyance. There is no physical or emotional conflict. We hope it will be reopened very soon to avoid unnecessary anxiety among the people,” he explained.

On claims by the government that it received numerous petitions from stakeholders and security agencies, the kingmakers said none had been forwarded to them.

“If such petitions exist, they should be passed on to us. We have not received any. That is why we are consulting with the government, and once discussions are concluded, we will make a statement. There is nothing to worry about,” he assured.

Chief Kuku further stressed that the kingmakers are fully aware of the historical significance of their task.

“Our decisions can affect the lives of the people for centuries to come. That is why we are extremely careful. We will ensure peace and that the best person emerges as the next Awujale,” he said.

Responding to allegations that the kingmakers had been compromised or were favouring a particular candidate, he firmly denied the claims.

“We have not slept for five days. We are reviewing about 95 applications and over 1,200 documents with meticulous attention. If we were biased, we would not be putting ourselves through sleepless nights scrutinising these documents,” he stated.

Kuku added that the council was prepared to continue the rigorous screening process for several more days once the suspension is lifted, noting that the criteria adopted are designed to produce a leader who genuinely represents the people and will bring progress to the community.

The kingmakers expressed optimism that the issues surrounding the temporary halt would soon be resolved, allowing the succession process to resume in the interest of peace and stability in Ijebuland.

DSS summons Awujale nominees for profiling

Meanwhile, the Awujale Kingmakers’ Council earlier cancelled a planned meet-and-greet with Awujale nominees earlier scheduled to hold at the Awujale Palace, directing the nominees to report to the Department of State Services (DSS) office in Ijebu-Ode.

The development was conveyed in a letter dated January 20, 2026, and addressed to the Olórí Ẹbí of Fusengbuwa, Otunba Lateef Owoyemi; his deputy, Otunba Dokun Ajidagba; and Chief Prof. Fassy Yusuf.

According to the letter, all Awujale nominees were instructed to present themselves at the DSS office located along NTA Road, beside the State Psychiatric Hospital, off Igbeba Road, Ijebu-Ode, by 11:00 a.m. prompt.

The letter read in part: “We write to formally inform you that the meet-and-greet earlier scheduled for this morning at the Aafin Awujale has been cancelled.”

It further stated: “Accordingly, the Awujale nominees are hereby directed to report to the Department of State Services (DSS) office located at State Security Service (SSS), along NTA Road, beside the State Psychiatric Hospital, off Igbeba Road, Ijebu-Ode at 11:00 a.m. prompt.”

The council added: “We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this change may cause. Kindly ensure that all concerned nominees are punctual and comply strictly with this directive.”

The letter was signed by the Secretary of the Awujale Kingmakers’ Council, Chief Ayotunde Ola Odulaja, who urged all nominees to comply strictly with the directive.

The development is coming amid ongoing traditional processes surrounding the Awujale stool in Ijebuland.

Meanwhile, a source familiar with the matter clarified that about 95 individuals reportedly required by the Fusengbuwa family were initially expected to participate in the screening process by the Kingmakers at the palace.

The source explained: “Those individuals were expected to participate in the process and were present at the palace for screening by the Kingmakers. It is important this is clearly understood.”

The source further stressed that the DSS did not halt the exercise, saying: “It is important to clarify that the exercise was not placed on hold by the DSS or any security agency. Rather, the State government, through an official circular already in the public domain, directed that the exercise be suspended.”

According to the clarification, the nominees were initially scheduled to visit the DSS for profiling as part of standard security vetting.

“Before the postponement of the palace screening, the nominees were expected to visit the DSS office for profiling. This profiling is a prerequisite for comprehensive vetting and involves filling forms to obtain information necessary to vet all communities involved,” the source said.

The profiling exercise, which was to span several days, was reportedly suspended following another circular from the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs halting all Awujale succession-related activities.

“Consequently, higher authorities within the DSS directed that the profiling exercise be suspended as well. This explains why some nominees were seen around without the exercise proceeding,” the source added.

The source stated: “The DSS should not be associated with any false narrative. The suspension was a government decision, not an action initiated by the DSS.”