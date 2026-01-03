AVIATION: High, low moments in 2025

By Dickson Omobola

Four days to the end of the year, 2025 no doubt, would remain indelible in the minds of stakeholders in the air transport sector on account of events that kept the industry under scrutiny.

In the outgoing year, the sector recorded sad and sweet moments, ranging from repeated cases of unruly passenger behaviour and allocation of a massive N712 billion for the renovation of a section of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, in Lagos, to allegation of substance abuse among the country’s pilots and hosting the country’s first international airshow.

Also, Federal Government strengthened its aviation ties with Brazil by signing a bilateral air service agreement, BASA, that established a new framework for direct air connectivity between both countries to open fresh avenues for trade, tourism, investment and people-to-people exchanges.

Terminal renovation

For the first time since 1979, the Old Terminal at the MMIA received Federal Government approval for full rehabilitation, upgrade and modernisation, at a cost of N712 billion.

Given the whopping sum earmarked by the Federal Executive Council, FEC, for the project, which was awarded to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, CCECC, the amount generated heated debate across the polity, making it one of the loudest issues in aviation in 2025.

Defending the cost despite criticism by some industry stakeholders who argued that government should have opted for a concession arrangement instead of direct investment, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, said the 22-month project would be funded entirely through the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund.

Unruly passenger behaviour

Analysing the air transport sector in the outgoing year without mentioning unruly passenger behaviour would be an incomplete assessment of an industry that recorded at least three such major cases.

The first case occurred on January 8 at the Victor Attah Airport in Uyo, where an Ibom Air passenger, Chiamaka Ubani, held a Uyo-Abuja flight hostage until the flight was cancelled.

Director of Consumer Protection and Public Affairs at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Michael Achimugu, said the Ubani, who insisted on only travelling with her checked-in luggage, caused 89 other passengers on board to lose valuable time, money and opportunities.

In a related development, on August 5, Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde, better known as KWAM1, exhibited an unruly behaviour during boarding at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja.

KWAM1’s disorderly conduct, which could have endangered lives, also forced the NCAA to suspend two of VuleJet’s pilots over their own role in the incident.

Five days after that talk of the town incident, Comfort Emmanson, a passenger on board an Ibom Air flight from Uyo to Lagos, clashed with the airline’s crew and airport security at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos over a dispute regarding the use of her phone.

The incident, which drew national attention, caused the NCAA to issue a new directive to airline operators and passengers that all mobile phones and portable electronic devices be switched off during critical phases of flight, adding that switching electronic devices on flight mode was no longer permitted.

Air fares

The surge in domestic air ticket rates, which generated mixed feelings throughout the year, became worse during Yuletide, as many travellers lamented that operators denied them a chance to seamlessly reunite with their loved ones.

The development, which also visibly upset lawmakers in the country’s highest legislative body, had forced the Senate during plenary a few days ago to call for an investigation into the price surge, while summoning Keyamo, heads of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, among others, for questioning.

During the plenary, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, noted that some airlines had raised their fares to as high as N500,000 and N650,000 for a one-way ticket.

Meanwhile, some days later, the Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON, defended ticket prices and attributed them to high operating costs.

Spokesperson for the AON, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, who is the Founder of United Nigeria Airlines, said if taxes and levies were removed and infrastructure improved, it would reflect on the cost of the ticket.

Speaking on Channels TV, he said fares were high “because for every single levy and extra tax, you pass it on to the passengers.”

State-owned airlines

In 2025, more states, including Ogun and Cross River states considered launching an airline to boost regional economy and connectivity. With that in mind, on July 7, 2025, Enugu State government entered the airline business with Enugu Air, which is being operated by XEJet until the airline is able to acquire its Air Operator Certificate, AOC, from the NCAA. While some experts faulted the investment, others said more state-owned airlines are needed to enable competition with privately owned airlines.

Taxes

In 2025, taxation was a hot topic in the industry, especially with President Bola Tinubu signing into law the Tax Reform Bills that would kick in on January 1, 2025.

Vice Chairman of AON, Mr Allen Onyema, at a forum organised by the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents in Lagos, had warned that if domestic carriers were not exempted from the tax reforms, it could cripple their operations within 48 hours.

A few months after the bills were signed, the NCAA further introduced an 11.5 security levy on inbound and outbound international passengers that became effective on December 1, 2025, leading stakeholders to condemn the additional fee.

‘Drug use’ among pilots

Though unexpected, Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Kalu, in October committed what some industry observers described as a careless statement after alleging that some Nigerian pilots regularly abuse drugs while on duty.

The comment, which drew knocks from stakeholders, made the NCAA, National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, NAAPE, among others, to pounce on Kalu and demand that he retracted the accusation. He is yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.

While refuting the accusation, NAAPE described it as an attack on the country’s aviation professionals, noting that no pilot flies under influence because they are constantly tested.

Also, NCAA dismissed claims that lapses in its oversight responsibilities enabled pilots to fly under the influence, adding that Kalu’s statements were not factual and do not reflect the state of regulations in the sector.

Incidents

In the outgoing year, at least 245 people aboard a United Airlines plane from Lagos to Washington narrowly escaped death before making an emergency return to MMIA while outbound in the Ivory Coast airspace.

While all passengers and crew disembarked safely after landing, four passengers and two crew members reportedly sustained serious injuries, while an additional 27 passengers and five crew members had minor injuries. A passenger aboard the plane told Saturday Vanguard that the plane dropped three times with force and the pilot struggled to get it to ascend.

Also, a Cessna 172 aircraft operated by Skypower Express crashed at Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, Imo State. The aircraft, with nationality and registration marks 5N-ASR, was originally en route from Kaduna International Airport to Port Harcourt International Airport when the crew declared an emergency, forcing a diversion to Owerri. It crashed in the approach area of Runway 17 around 8:00 p.m. local time.

Four persons were on board the aircraft, and no fatalities were recorded. However, Saturday Vanguard learnt that two of the occupants were in critical condition and were rushed to the Nigerian Air Force Hospital located near the airport.

Heathrow slot

After many months of diplomatic tension between the United Kingdom and federal government over refusal by aviation authorities in the UK to grant Air Peace permission to Heathrow, the carrier was finally able to secure a slot. Aviation minister, Festus Keyamo was of great assistance.

On October 26, Air Peace commenced direct flight operations from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International in Abuja to the prestigious airport, leading to excitement among industry observers and Nigerian travellers.