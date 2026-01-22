Atiku urges senate to amend electoral act to prevent 2027 election rigging

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on the Nigerian Senate to urgently review and amend the Electoral Act 2022, warning that loopholes in the law contributed to alleged irregularities during the 2023 general elections.

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In a statement posted on his Facebook page on Thursday, Atiku highlighted that the existing legal framework made it “nearly impossible for petitioners to advance their cases in the courts,” creating conditions that allowed for what he described as “brazen rigging” in 2023.

He stressed that correcting these flaws is essential to safeguard the credibility of the 2027 elections, urging lawmakers to ensure that any amendments are passed in time to govern future polls.

“At a time when the mistakes of the 2023 elections are still fresh, it is imperative that the legal instrument for the conduct of the 2027 and subsequent elections is reviewed,” Atiku said.

He expressed concern that the Senate appears determined to delay or frustrate the passage of the amendments, citing a recent report by the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) as an indictment of legislative inaction.

“The credibility of the 2027 general elections hinges on the urgency with which the Senate treats this crucial bill,” Atiku warned. “It is imperative that the Senate finalises the amendments and ensures the updated law governs the conduct of the 2027 elections. Anything short of this is a deliberate attempt to rig the election long before the ballots are cast.”

Below, the statement is reproduced in full:

“A major setback to the 2023 elections is the loopholes in the Electoral Act 2022 that paved the way for the brazen rigging of that election, and the near-impossibility of petitioners to advance their cases in the courts.

“It is imperative that if the mistakes of the 2023 election are to be corrected, the legal instrument for the conduct of the 2027 and subsequent future elections needs to be reviewed.

“But as things stand, it has become obvious that the Senate is determined to frustrate the passage of amendments to the 2022 Electoral Act.

“The recent report by FIJ serves as both an indictment of the Senate and a timely call for legislative responsibility.

“The credibility of the 2027 general elections hinges on the urgency with which the Senate treats this crucial bill.

“It is, therefore, imperative that the Senate finalises the amendments and ensures the updated law governs the conduct of the 2027 elections.

“Anything short of this is a deliberate attempt to rig the election long before the ballots are cast.”

Vanguard News