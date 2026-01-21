Atiku advises supporters, Obi’s camp against insults

..Says ‘APC’s urban bandits’ benefit from division

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, has cautioned supporters of opposition leaders against trading insults, warning that such attacks only benefit the All Progressives Congress, APC.

In a post on X yesterday, Atiku said anyone who insults Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate, or himself does not have the interests of the coalition, the African Democratic Congress, ADC, or Nigerians at heart.

He described disunity among supporters of the ADC as a “civil war” that only served to strengthen the APC, which he labelled as “urban bandits” intent on preserving the “satanic status quo”.

Atiku made the comments in response to an X post by Novie Everest, who accused his supporters of insulting Obi while expecting the former vice president to be shielded from criticism.

“Atiku’s people want to insult Peter Obi without Atiku getting the heat back. Maybe they feel Atiku deserves respect and Peter Obi does not,” the X user wrote.

But Atiku said the supporters of all opposition leaders were stronger together.

“Dear Everest, anyone who insults Obi or Atiku does not mean well for the leaders, the coalition ADC and for Nigeria and Nigerians.

‘’The only people who benefit from such a civil war are the APC urban bandits who want to maintain the satanic status quo. We are better together,” Abubakar cautioned.

Atiku and Obi are members of the ADC, an opposition coalition seeking to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

Supporters of both politicians have repeatedly clashed over who should become the ADC’s presidential candidate and running mate.

Some of Obi’s supporters had threatened to withdraw their support if he agreed to run as vice president.