Army remembers fallen soldiers, supports troops

The Nigerian Army on Friday held a special Friday congregational prayer in commemoration of Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day 2026.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prayer was held at the 1 Div. Central Mosque, Ribadu Cantonment, in Kaduna for the fallen heroes and serving personnel.

The General Officer Command, 1 Div., and Commander, Sector 1 Operation Fansan Yamma, Maj. Gen. Abubakar Wase, described the Nigeria Armed Forces Remembrance Day as “one of remembrance and hope.”

He emphasised the importance of honouring and remembering the sacrifices made by the fallen troops who fought for Nigeria’s unity.

Wase, who was represented by Brig. – Gen. Muhammad Lawal. Commander, 101 Equipment Support Engineering Division, said the army would continue to support the families of the fallen heroes and ensure that they were not forgotten.

He encouraged the serving personnel to remain hopeful and recognise that their sacrifices were acknowledged by the nation.

Wase said the overall message stressed unity, remembrance, and the ongoing commitment to those who serve and had served.

Gov. Uba Sani said at the event, “We gathered here today to observe the Jumaat prayer in commemoration of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day.”

Sani, represented by Commissioner for Environment Abubakar Buba, expressed his deep empathy for the Nigerian Armed Forces, especially those who had made the ultimate sacrifices, giving their lives for the peace and security of the nation.

“We pray that Almighty Allah grant their souls eternal rest.

“And for those still engaged in various battlefields, we wish them safety and resilience, and we pray for divine support to give them the edge over the enemies and those who threaten the state.

“On behalf of the Kaduna State Government, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we extend our best wishes to the entire Armed Forces on this special day.

“We hope for the triumph of our troops over the challenges being faced in society. “Sani said

NAN reports that Lt Abdulmunin Muhammad, acting SO3 1 Div. Islamic Affairs, who led the prayers, said the message was about remembering and honouring the fallen heroes, not just in words, but through prayers and recognition of their sacrifices.

He said, “It’s a reminder that we’re benefiting from their bravery, and as Muslims, praying for them is part of our duty.” (NAN)