Army intensifies clearance operations in Kwara, Niger

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Nigerian Army has intensified clearance and internal security operations across parts of Kwara and Niger states to contain banditry, kidnapping and other security threats in the North Central region.

The Commander, Headquarters 22 Armoured Brigade, Brigadier General Nicholas Rume, disclosed this on Saturday during the 2025 Nigerian Army Social Activities (NASA) held at the Sobi Cantonment, Ilorin.

Brig. Gen. Rume assured residents of the affected states of the Army’s readiness to sustain collaboration with other security agencies to ensure lasting peace and stability.

He explained that the brigade has continued to carry out several military operations within its Area of Responsibility (AOR), targeting criminal elements operating in border communities and forest reserves.

According to him, the operations include Operation Fansan Yamma, Operation Harmony in Kwara State, and the recently concluded Operations Park Strike IV and V, which covered Kainji Lake National Park and adjoining villages in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, as well as Kaiama and Baruten Local Government Areas of Kwara State.

“The year 2025 has seen 22 Armoured Brigade conducting a number of clearance operations, such as Operations Park Strike IV and V, which covered Kainji Lake National Park and its adjoining villages, as well as Borgu LGA in Niger State and Kaiama and Baruten LGAs of Kwara State,” Rume said.

He added that Operation Fansan Yamma is currently ongoing, with a focus on flushing out bandits and restoring peace to affected communities.

The brigade commander further disclosed that the Army has strengthened its operational presence through the establishment of Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) in Patigi and Ilemona, alongside patrol bases in Babasango, Gada and Daban Lema, to support security operations within Kwara and neighbouring states.

“These bases complement our operations in neighbouring states and enhance our response to emerging security threats,” he said.

Rume noted that the Army’s internal security operations were necessitated by rising threats such as terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and armed robbery, which have continued to affect parts of the North Central zone.

Reaffirming the Army’s commitment to inter-agency cooperation, he said:

“I assure you of the readiness of 22 Armoured Brigade to collaborate with all security agencies towards achieving peace and security in our area of responsibility.”

Also speaking at the event, Kwara State Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, commended the Nigerian Army, particularly the 22 Armoured Brigade, for its role in curbing insecurity in the state.

Represented by the Special Adviser on Security Matters, Brigadier General Saliu Tunde Bello (Rtd), the governor described the military’s efforts as critical to safeguarding lives and livelihoods, noting that collaboration between the state government and the Army has yielded positive results.

“I applaud the relentless efforts of the 22 Armoured Brigade and the Nigerian Army in combating these challenges. Your bravery and determination in restoring peace and order are commendable, and it is evident that your hard work is making a tangible difference in our state,” AbdulRazaq said.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the military with necessary logistics and cooperation to strengthen ongoing operations.

“The collaboration between the military and the state government has yielded positive results, and I want to reassure you of my unwavering commitment to this partnership,” the governor added.

AbdulRazaq also expressed appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General W. Shaibu, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for their leadership and support to the Armed Forces.

The annual Nigerian Army Social Activities (NASA), military authorities explained, serves as a platform for fostering unity, boosting morale, and reviewing operational performance, while also celebrating Nigeria’s rich cultural diversity among officers, soldiers and their families.