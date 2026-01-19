Army dismisses alleged mutiny threats as false alarm, reaffirms commitment to troops’ welfare

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Army has dismissed as false and misleading an online report alleging that soldiers were planning a mutiny over poor salaries, allowances and welfare conditions, insisting that the Army leadership remains firmly committed to the welfare, discipline and professionalism of its personnel.

The denial was contained in a statement issued by the Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Appolonia Anele, titled “Threats of Mutiny: A False Alarm – Nigerian Army Committed to Troop Welfare, Discipline.”

According to the statement, the Army described the report as a deliberate attempt to sensationalise issues and undermine public confidence as well as national security.

“The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to an online publication alleging that soldiers are threatening mutiny over salaries and allowances. We view the report as false, misleading and deliberately sensational,” the statement read.

Col. Anele stressed that at no time had there been any threat of mutiny within the Nigerian Army, noting that mutiny is a grave offence under military law and completely alien to the ethos, discipline and professionalism of Nigerian soldiers.

She added that officers and soldiers of the Army remain loyal to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

The Army further faulted the report for relying on anonymous and unverifiable claims circulated through non-official channels, stressing that such narratives do not reflect the views or conduct of its personnel, who are trained to channel grievances through established military procedures rather than public platforms.

Clarifying issues surrounding remuneration, the statement noted that promotion increments are only one component of military pay and should not be misrepresented as total earnings.

“Military remuneration comprises consolidated salaries, rank-based allowances, operational allowances, field and hardship allowances, as well as other entitlements that vary by deployment, qualification and responsibilities,” the statement explained.

The Army also disclosed that, in collaboration with the Armed Forces of Nigeria and relevant government authorities, it continues to implement structured welfare reforms, including periodic salary reviews, enhanced operational allowances, improved accommodation, medical care and insurance packages for troops and their families.

It added that issues relating to allowances are constantly reviewed within approved government frameworks, while the Chief of Army Staff, upon assumption of duty, has initiated engagements with appropriate authorities on troop welfare, yielding progressive outcomes.

Contrary to claims of neglect, the Army said the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has consistently demonstrated commitment to the welfare and operational effectiveness of the Armed Forces, particularly amid evolving security challenges.

Reaffirming its stance, the statement described the Nigerian Army as a cohesive, disciplined and professional force focused on its constitutional mandate of defending Nigeria’s sovereignty and supporting internal security operations.

“Attempts to portray the institution as unstable or lawless are not only irresponsible but also detrimental to national security,” the statement warned, urging the public to disregard the unfounded report and rely on official communication channels for accurate information on the Armed Forces.