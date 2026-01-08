“Armed Forces Remembrance Day” now “Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day” — DHQ

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) has officially renamed the Jan. 15 observance as “Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day”, replacing the former “Armed Forces Remembrance Day”.

The Director of Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Samaila Uba, in a statement on Thursday, said the new title was to better reflect its dual purpose of honouring serving personnel while remembering fallen heroes.

Uba stated that the day, preceded by a week of activities and culminating in a grand parade and wreath-laying ceremony, was designed to celebrate the dedication of Nigeria’s troops and commemorate those who gave their lives defending the nation’s territorial integrity.

He urged the media to adopt the new designation, saying it underscores both celebration and remembrance, and thanked journalists for their support in the nation’s fight against insecurity.

He added that “Jan. 15 is set aside annually by the Federal Government of Nigeria to honour the living personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), while acknowledging the sacrifices of those who paid the supreme price to safeguard the nation’s territorial integrity, as well as the lives and properties of its citizens.

“The day, previously known as `Armed Forces Remembrance Day’, has been officially changed to `Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day’ to better reflect the dual essence of the occasion in honouring the living, while also acknowledging the fallen heroes.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria respectfully urges guardians of the fourth estate to adopt `Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day’ in all future coverage.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria respectfully urges guardians of the fourth estate in all future coverage.

“The AFN once again appreciates the media’s unwavering support in the fight against insecurity and looks forward to stronger collaboration ahead.” (NAN)