Aregebesola’s caucus youth wing returns to APC in Osun

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

As the 2026 governorship election in Osun approaches, the youth wing of the former Governor Rauf Aregebesola’s caucus, Omoluabi Progressive, have returned to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The youth group, popularly known as the Blue Movement, led by a former Senior Special Assistant to ex governor Aregebesola, Mr Wale Alabi, returned to the APC in a fanfare held at Adenle Park, Osogbo.

Addressing the gathering, the State APC Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal assured the group of equal opportunity to excel within the party and would not be treated as second class members.

He charged them to integrate themselves into the party, work for its success for the August 8 governorship election with a view to ensuring the party takes over government for the sake of the progress of the people of the State.

“Now that you have returned back to your home, I want to assure you of a level playing ground to excel as members and also to ensure that the party continue to thrive. I charged you all to continue to spread the gospel of the APC for the people, selling its candidate, Mr Bola Oyebamiji, AMBO, to the masses”, he said.

While speaking, the APC governorship candidate, Oyebamiji described the decision of Alabi and his group to return as positive step towards winning the August 8 election and return the State to the path of progressive governance.

“Today’s event is a sign and symbol of unity, and again, a symbol that the APC will win the August 8th, 2026, gubernatorial election. The Blue Movement are core APC members. Unfortunately, during the 2022 Governorship election, they stepped aside about six thousand of them. We pleaded, we spoke to them, but they insisted they needed to step aside.

“But today, they are back, and we’re rehabilitating them in a very good way, and today we are reinstating them. This will go a long way in increasing the voting strength of Osun APC. I want urge members of the party to work together with the Blue Movement, they are our members let’s work together from the unit level to ward level”, he said.

Earlier in his address, the group’s convener, Wale Alabi said the body used to belonged to a caucus with the APC before it went on sabbatical, saying it decided to return to its fold to mark the celebration of its creation.

He pledged to mobilize the group’s members to embark on enlightening the masses to vote for the APC candidate, AMBO as he the best for the development of the State.