APC welcomes over 50,000 defectors in Oyo State

By Adeola Badru

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reinforced its political presence in Oyo State with the formal reception of more than 50,000 defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), and African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Party leaders described the move as a significant boost to APC’s growing influence across the state.

The defectors, drawn from all 33 local government areas, were received by the Oyo State Ambassador of the Renewed Hope, Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin, alongside the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu; Senators Abdulfatai Buhari and Sharafadeen Alli; Oyo APC State Chairman, Olayide Abass; Senator Ayo Adeseun; Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle; Engr. Idris Adeoye; and former deputy governors Chief Iyiola Oladokun, Chief Moses Alake, and Engr. Rauf Olaniyan.

Other prominent APC figures in attendance included Hon. Remi Oseni, Hon. Olamiju Alao-Akala, Mrs. Hannah Ogunesan, Prof. Adeolu Akande, Hon. Bolaji Repete, Hon. Akeem Akogun, Alhaji Saheed Alaran, Alhaji Wasiu Dauda, and Hon. Yinka Taiwo.

Addressing the gathering, Senator Folarin described the mass defection as a clear endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership and the Renewed Hope Agenda. He said the APC remains the most credible platform for inclusive governance and sustainable national development and assured the new members of full integration into the party.

Folarin also noted that the party in Oyo State has resolved its internal differences and is now united, disciplined, and focused on grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu, welcomed the defectors, including Senator Hosea Ayoola, a former ally of Governor Seyi Makinde, describing their decisions to join APC as timely and courageous. He reaffirmed the party’s commitment to peace, unity, and collective progress in the state.

Senators Abdulfatai Buhari and Sharafadeen Alli also congratulated the new members, highlighting that the continued defections reflect APC’s growing organisational strength, public acceptance, and renewed confidence in the Tinubu administration.

Oyo APC chairman, Olayide Abass, assured the defectors of equal rights and opportunities within the party, emphasizing the leadership’s commitment to fairness, discipline, and internal democracy.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Senator Hosea Ayoola said their decision followed extensive consultations and was informed by the Renewed Hope Agenda and the prevailing unity among APC leaders in the state.

Following the reception, the APC mobilisation team proceeded to the Akinyele/Lagelu Federal Constituency to advocate peace, unity, and sustained grassroots mobilisation in support of President Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.