APC e-registration targets 51% of Ogun registered voters – Salisu 

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Senator, representing Ogun Senatorial District, Senator Shuaib Afolabi Salisu on Monday disclosed that the ongoing e-registration of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is targeting to register at least 51 percent of registered voters in Ogun State.

Salisu, who disclosed this while speaking at the sideline of the Ogun Central senatorial district meeting, held at the residence of the former governor of the State and chieftain of the party, Chief Olusegun Osoba, stated that the party must maintain its unity and mobilise more members into the party for a very successful 2027 elections.

The meeting which was presided over by the APC Chairman of the senatorial district, Mr. Sunday Sowunmi.

The Senator informed that a local government has reportedly registered over 16,000 members within a week.

He said “at the moment, we do not have a fixed numerical target.

What is encouraging, however, is the progress so far. For example, one local government area has already recorded about 15,000 registered members. If you extrapolate that figure across the 20 local governments, you can appreciate the scale of growth.

“The process is still ongoing, and by the time it is concluded, it will be evident that the APC is firmly positioned as the dominant party in Ogun Central Senatorial District.

“Our broader objective is to ensure that, at a minimum, party membership reaches at least 50–51 percent of the registered voters in the state. This does not even account for sympathizers who may be unable to register for various reasons”.

He urged members of the party to remain united and committed to strengthening the party for a resounding victory during the forthcoming 2027 general elections.

Senator Salisu said “the takeaway from this senatorial meeting is that the people should continue to mobilize and register with INEC and to enroll as APC members.

“We must also continue to support the President and the reforms being implemented—reforms which initially posed challenges but are now yielding visible results.

“We should also continue to support the state government, which is working to ensure the wellbeing of the people of the state in general and the Central District in particular”

He added that the ruling party would continue to prioritize inclusive leadership and make everyone have a sense of belonging in the party

He noted that the meeting was called to drum more support for the party, emphasizing the need to remain united while also driving the membership of the party through the ongoing e-registration exercise.

He said that “overall, this was a unity meeting designed to provide feedback, strengthen cohesion, and energize the Ogun Central caucus of the party. I am extremely pleased with the enthusiasm shown, especially regarding both INEC registration and APC membership registration”.

Speaking at the meeting, former Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Sharafedeen Tunji Ishola emphasised the need for the party to close ranks and run inclusive leadership ahead of the 2027 general elections, stressing that the party must maintain its unity and mobilise more members into the party for a very successful 2027 election.

He said, the party must to strengthen and prioritize its unity, as it is preparing to sustain its winning streaks in future elections.

The former Minister of Mines and Steel Development warned that disunity might pose a threat to the future ambition of the party.

He explained that “our President, Bola Tinubu has always emphasized inclusive leadership. What matters most is that once we can bond and blend, then the election is taken care of, the unity of the party members is crucial to having a very successful election.

“This will also help us to have a very rancour free primaries with everyone having sense of belonging. I keep saying it that no two individuals can man two polling booths on the election day. Even a governor cannot handle two polling booths because the calls he would have to be attending to from other polling booths will not even allow him do anything serious.

“Ogun State has over 6,000 polling booths, so we need one another and we must therefore prioritize inclusive leadership at the grassroots and bring everyone on board to take the party to higher height”.

Speaking earlier, the Senatorial Chairman of the party, Mr Sowunmi also called on every member of the party to continue to serve the party with integrity and renewed dedication to building a better future for the party.

Other dignitaries at the meeting included member of the House of Representatives, representing Abeokuta South Federal Constituency, Afolabi Afuape, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Oludaisi Elemide and former Speaker, Tunji Egbetokun, Dr. Sikurulahi Ogundele, former Senator Gbenga Obadara, State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Adijat Adeleye and all the six local government chairmen in the senatorial district led by the ALGON Chairman, Dr Folasade Adeyemo among others.