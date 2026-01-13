APC e-registration: Nasarawa targets highest figure in North Central – SSG

Dr Labaran Magaji, the Secretary to the Nasarawa State Government (SSG), has urged members and residents of the state to take full advantage of the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) e-registration exercise to enable Nasarawa to emerge as the leading state in the North Central Zone.

Magaji made the call on Tuesday in Lafia while receiving members of the Tiv Renewed Hope Grassroots Mobilisation Movement.

According to him, Nasarawa has a large population of APC members and supporters, stressing that the number of registered party members should reflect this strength.

“You are all Renewed Hope ambassadors. This task is not for me alone. We must educate our people on the importance of the APC e-registration exercise, which is very critical.

“I have taken time to speak on this e-registration because of its importance. Considering the achievements of President Bola Tinubu and the APC, nobody needs to be persuaded about what we have been able to accomplish,” he said.

The SSG commended President Tinubu and Gov. Abdullahi Sule for what he described as the enthronement of good governance, which, according to him, had translated into massive infrastructural development and economic benefits for the people of the state.

“All these achievements are to the credit of Mr President, Bola Tinubu. If the funds were not released, would these projects have been possible? We are also fortunate to have a steadfast governor.

“The state secretariat where we are seated today, the dualised Shendam Road, the Lafia flyover and underpass were not in existence two years ago. This is a product of good governance, which flows from the top down,” Magaji said.

He thanked the group for the visit and assured its members that they would be incorporated, alongside other support groups, into the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President when it is fully rolled out in the state.

“I sincerely appreciate your visit. You have come to add value to the responsibility assigned to me and to obtain information that will enhance the prospects of our party in the state.

“Regarding your request for mobility and other logistics, it is still too early to make any commitment because the structure of the Renewed Hope Agenda across the states is yet to be fully clarified,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Solomon Chunky, the State Chairman of the Tiv Renewed Hope Grassroots Mobilisation Movement, said the group visited the SSG to seek partnership, having observed the achievements of President Tinubu under the Renewed Hope Agenda and the industrialisation drive of Gov. Sule.

Chunku said the group had commenced mobilisation efforts to secure the votes of Tiv people across the 13 local government areas of the state for President Tinubu and the APC in the next general elections.

“We have seen good governance, we have experienced it, and we believe in it. That is why like-minded progressives have come together to ensure that this good governance continues beyond 2027,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit culminated in the presentation of an award, ‘The Pillar of Tiv Renewed Hope’, to Magaji, who was also conferred with the title of Grand Patron of the Tiv Renewed Hope Grassroots Mobilisation Movement.

Vanguard News