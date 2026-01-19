APC distributes gadgets for e-registration in Benue

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Benue Chapter, has commenced distribution of gadgets to local government supervisors and ward agents for the party’s e-registration exercise.

Speaking at the event on Monday in Makurdi, Mr James Ornguga, State Coordinator of the APC e-registration exercise, said they have sufficient gadgets for the exercise.

Ornguga said that the gadgets were procured by Gov. Hyacinth Alia to ease the operations.

The state coordinator stated that 1,428 6000 mAh battery-powered phones, HP Smart Tank Wireless Printers, HP Laptops, and internet-supported MiFis would be distributed.

He said that a total of 5 agents would be used per ward for the exercise.

Ornguga noted that the theme state was already ahead of 16 states in the e-registration chart, adding that they planned to be in the top five in the coming two weeks.

The state coordinator announced that Vandiekya was currently topping the e-registration chart for Benue councils.

Earlier, the APC State Chairman, Mr Benjamin Omale, urged the supervisors and ward agents to take the exercise seriously.

Vanguard News