Anticipate renewed drive for national prosperity — Ojulari, GCEO, NNPC Limited

By Kennedy Mbele

The Group Chief Executive Officer, GECO, of NNPC Limited, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, has reaffirmed the company’s national mission, saying collective national prosperity shall be the driving force of the energy firm.

His New Year message to staff, tagged WE ACHIEVED. WE DRIVE THE FUTURE, set the tone for 2026 priorities.

Ojulari reflected on strong delivery despite global energy volatility.

“Together, we exceeded our targets, pushed boundaries, and raised the bar, as we set new benchmarks for our company. A few of our accomplishments were: “Exploration and Production achieved a record 355 thousand barrels of oil per day — the highest level since 1989,” he said.

“We advanced production through Madu First Oil, Soku Pipeline optimisation, and the Akpo West Start-up, while commissioning Gbaran Nodal Compression Train.

“We reached major infrastructure milestones with the commissioning of ANOH-OB3 pipeline and the successful AKK River Niger crossing.

“NNPC Retail expanded its footprint into the West African sub-region with our lubricant brand Oleum.

“We successfully hosted the first-ever NNPC Group Earnings Call, announcing our audited 2024 financial results.

1,000 Tigers

“We strengthened employee well-being through a much-improved compensation package.

“We welcomed 1,000 Tigers into our organisation to intentionally build the next generation of NNPC leaders.

“Our Board showed visible support for execution excellence by approving the new Delegation of Authority and Delegation of Financial Authority frameworks to improve efficiency and empower leadership across the business.

“Behind each of these milestones are our people — your expertise, your judgement, and your belief in the potential of our organisation. These accomplishments belong to all of us collectively and each of us should proudly identify with these great strides. Across every Directorate, asset, and office, your collaboration, ownership, and commitment remain the true foundation of our success.”

He pointed out that production milestones strengthened Nigeria’s fiscal outlook, explaining that infrastructure projects unlocked gas for power and industry.

The GCEO credited disciplined execution for these outcomes.

Growth

He positioned NNPC Limited as a commercial entity with public purpose, emphasising that the Presidential Mandate on production growth remained the focus of the firm.

Looking ahead with optimism, he said: “As we look to 2026 and beyond, our purpose is clear and compelling. We carry a responsibility of national significance — the critical Presidential Mandate to significantly increase Nigeria’s oil and gas production in support of economic growth and national development.”

The work we do matters because of its impact on lives, the economy, and the sustained prosperity of our country. Delivering on this mandate will require more than individual ability. This effort calls for demonstrable trust, intentional collaboration, and a shared conviction that strength lies in our collective capabilities. Our progress will therefore depend on the quality of partnerships within our company and with our external stakeholders.

“The “Fit-For-Future” transformation imperatives we established in the second half of 2025 ensure we enter 2026 with a stronger foundation and a clearer focus, anchored on four strategic attributes – Execution Excellence, Profitable Growth, Partner of Choice, and Enterprise-First Mindset.”

He outlined four strategic pillars guiding the future as follows:

Execution excellence tops the agenda,profitable growth ensures sustainability, partnership remains critical to success, and an enterprise-first mindset fosters unity. Ojulari’s message is expected to strengthen public confidence in NNPC Limited’s role.